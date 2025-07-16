Submit Release
Traffic Alert - State Park Rd, Franklin

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

State Park Road is blocked in

the area of house number 3975 due to a motor vehicle crash.

This incident is expected to last for an unknown duration. Specific details are not yet available, and

updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.



Emergency Communications Dispatcher

Vermont State Police - Williston

802 878 7111 #3

3294 St George Rd, 

Williston VT 05495

