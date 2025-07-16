Traffic Alert - State Park Rd, Franklin
State Park Road is blocked in
the area of house number 3975 due to a motor vehicle crash.
This incident is expected to last for an unknown duration. Specific details are not yet available, and
updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
