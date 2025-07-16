Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,903 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,057 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans Barracks // Fugitive from Justice arrested in Bakersfield

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A2004976

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:      Sgt. Mike Kamerling                 

STATION:       St. Albans              

CONTACT#:  524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 07/16/25 @  12:27 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION:  Vallero Gas Station, Bakersfield Vermont

VIOLATION:  Fugitive from Justice (New Hampshire)

 

ACCUSED:      David Reynolds                                        

AGE:  44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bakersfield, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Reynolds was reported to be at the Valero Station on VT RT 108 in the town of Bakersfield. Reynolds was known to have an active, extraditable, arrest warrant out of the state of New Hampshire for felony drug possession from an incident alleged to have occurred in Lebanon NH in 2022. Upon their arrival to the Valero Station, Troopers located and arrested Reynolds without incident.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:   07/17/2025 @ 1300 hours     

COURT: Franklin Superior, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:    NWSCC

BAIL:  $10000

MUG SHOT:  Yes

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

St. Albans Barracks // Fugitive from Justice arrested in Bakersfield

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more