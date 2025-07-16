St. Albans Barracks // Fugitive from Justice arrested in Bakersfield
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A2004976
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 07/16/25 @ 12:27 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Vallero Gas Station, Bakersfield Vermont
VIOLATION: Fugitive from Justice (New Hampshire)
ACCUSED: David Reynolds
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bakersfield, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Reynolds was reported to be at the Valero Station on VT RT 108 in the town of Bakersfield. Reynolds was known to have an active, extraditable, arrest warrant out of the state of New Hampshire for felony drug possession from an incident alleged to have occurred in Lebanon NH in 2022. Upon their arrival to the Valero Station, Troopers located and arrested Reynolds without incident.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/17/2025 @ 1300 hours
COURT: Franklin Superior, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: NWSCC
BAIL: $10000
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
