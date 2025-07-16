St. Albans Barracks // Fugitive from Justice arrested in Bakersfield

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A2004976

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 524-5993

DATE/TIME: 07/16/25 @ 12:27 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vallero Gas Station, Bakersfield Vermont

VIOLATION: Fugitive from Justice (New Hampshire)

ACCUSED: David Reynolds

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bakersfield, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Reynolds was reported to be at the Valero Station on VT RT 108 in the town of Bakersfield. Reynolds was known to have an active, extraditable, arrest warrant out of the state of New Hampshire for felony drug possession from an incident alleged to have occurred in Lebanon NH in 2022. Upon their arrival to the Valero Station, Troopers located and arrested Reynolds without incident.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/17/2025 @ 1300 hours

COURT: Franklin Superior, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: NWSCC

BAIL: $10000

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.