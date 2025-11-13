Saint Albans Barracks - MV crash involving VSP cruiser

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH – State Police Cruiser vs. TT-unit

CASE#: 25A2008272

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. John Bruzzi

STATION: Saint Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 11/10/25 at approximately 1730 hours

STREET: I-89 Southbound

TOWN: Georgia

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Bridge near exit 18

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 107

WEATHER: Snow

ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow/Ice

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Mikhail Nikulin

AGE: 53

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Saint-Hubert, QC

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Freightliner

VEHICLE MODEL: Casca (TT-unit)

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front-end - minor

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Charlotte Hartman

AGE: 31

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2021

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Explorer

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Rear end (minor)

INJURIES: Minor injury

HOSPITAL: Northwestern Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 11/10/25 at approximately 1730 hours, Trooper Charlotte Hartman with the Vermont State Police was heading to a crash on I-89 southbound during the snowstorm. While she was trying to navigate around vehicles in order to get to the scene, a tractor trailer unit behind her lost control on the icy road surface and slid into the back of her cruiser. This TT-unit also made contact with 2 other vehicles as well when it began sliding. Trooper Hartman sustained minor injuries and was treated at Northwestern Medical Center before being released. She has since returned to work. This was one of a large number of crashes on this date due to a major snowstorm that caused many issues throughout the county.