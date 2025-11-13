Saint Albans Barracks - MV crash involving VSP cruiser
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH – State Police Cruiser vs. TT-unit
CASE#: 25A2008272
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. John Bruzzi
STATION: Saint Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 11/10/25 at approximately 1730 hours
STREET: I-89 Southbound
TOWN: Georgia
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Bridge near exit 18
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 107
WEATHER: Snow
ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow/Ice
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Mikhail Nikulin
AGE: 53
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Saint-Hubert, QC
VEHICLE YEAR: 2020
VEHICLE MAKE: Freightliner
VEHICLE MODEL: Casca (TT-unit)
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front-end - minor
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Charlotte Hartman
AGE: 31
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2021
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Explorer
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Rear end (minor)
INJURIES: Minor injury
HOSPITAL: Northwestern Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 11/10/25 at approximately 1730 hours, Trooper Charlotte Hartman with the Vermont State Police was heading to a crash on I-89 southbound during the snowstorm. While she was trying to navigate around vehicles in order to get to the scene, a tractor trailer unit behind her lost control on the icy road surface and slid into the back of her cruiser. This TT-unit also made contact with 2 other vehicles as well when it began sliding. Trooper Hartman sustained minor injuries and was treated at Northwestern Medical Center before being released. She has since returned to work. This was one of a large number of crashes on this date due to a major snowstorm that caused many issues throughout the county.
