Berlin Barracks / DUI#6

 

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A3007910

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kevin Charney                

STATION: Berlin Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 11/13/2025 @ 0904 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 2844 Vermont Route 14, in Williamstown

VIOLATION: DUI #6

 

ACCUSED: Ronald Francis Bahr                                  

AGE: 60

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/13/2025 at approximately 0904 hours, Trooper’s from the Berlin Barracks responded to a report of a minor motor vehicle crash located at 2844 Vermont Route 14 in the Town of Williamstown. Trooper’s identified Ronald Bahr (60) of Randolph, VT as the operator involved and observed signs of impairment. Bahr was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and was brought to the Berlin Barracks for processing. Bahr was transported by Hartford Probation and Parole to Southern State Correctional Facility in Windsor County for violating his conditions of Parole and was issued a citation to appear in court at a later date.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  12/03/2025 @ 0830 hours          

COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Y – Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

