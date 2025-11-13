Berlin Barracks / DUI#6
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A3007910
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kevin Charney
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 11/13/2025 @ 0904 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 2844 Vermont Route 14, in Williamstown
VIOLATION: DUI #6
ACCUSED: Ronald Francis Bahr
AGE: 60
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/13/2025 at approximately 0904 hours, Trooper’s from the Berlin Barracks responded to a report of a minor motor vehicle crash located at 2844 Vermont Route 14 in the Town of Williamstown. Trooper’s identified Ronald Bahr (60) of Randolph, VT as the operator involved and observed signs of impairment. Bahr was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and was brought to the Berlin Barracks for processing. Bahr was transported by Hartford Probation and Parole to Southern State Correctional Facility in Windsor County for violating his conditions of Parole and was issued a citation to appear in court at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/03/2025 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Y – Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: N
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
