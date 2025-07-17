From Canvas to Code: Virtual Exhibition by Medina Kasimova premieres in the FATVillage Metaverse

Medina.art in the FATVillage Metaverse From Canvas to Code - a virtual exhibition by Medina Kasimova www.get.art

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exhibition Launch:

July 24, 2025 | During the webinar "Art in the Metaverse: New Frontiers of Exhibition and Preservation"

Registration and access: https://campaigns.art.art/webinar

Medina Kasimova’s new solo exhibition, From Canvas to Code, premieres on July 24th in the FATVillage Metaverse, marking the official launch of her first virtual exhibition. The project's opening is scheduled to take place during the webinar “Art in the Metaverse: New Frontiers of Exhibition and Preservation,” hosted by a number of international experts, who will highlight new approaches to exhibiting and safeguarding art in immersive digital environments.

At the intersection of traditional art practice and immersive digital experience, Medina Kasimova’s artistic vision bridges the tactile and the algorithmic. The exhibition pairs her original paintings with their generative dynamic, responsive reinterpretations — “digital twins” of the artworks.

Developed in close collaboration with Medina’s studio, each generative piece is trained on her original works and guided by artist-written prompts. The result: digital artworks that feel emotionally authentic, carrying the essence of artistic vision into the new, interactive realm.

By embracing technology as a poetic extension of the hand, From Canvas to Code invites viewers to engage with art as a living process—one that spans canvas and code, featuring generative video and original static paintings, brought to new digital life in the metaverse.

ABOUT MEDINA KASIMOVA:

Medina Kasimova is an artist whose work transcends the ordinary, reflecting a deep connection with the human spirit. Overcoming a near-death experience at birth, Medina's life has been marked by resilience and a profound sense of purpose. Her early struggles and the unwavering support of her family have shaped her unique artistic vision. Medina's art is a testament to her journey, blending her innate creativity with a relentless will to live and inspire. Her work serves as a beacon of hope, reminding us of the boundless potential within us all. Medina is the official artist of .ART Registry, operator of the .ART top-level domain, and she is the inspiration behind .ART’s charitable Healing Power of Art Initiative.

Artist Website: medina.art

ABOUT IMX3.art:

IMX3, a pioneering company revolutionizing art and culture in the metaverse, is reshaping how art is experienced, accessed, and sustained. The studio—founded by Doug McCraw—is devoted to building immersive environments in the metaverse that prioritize accessibility and interactivity. IMX3’s work suggests an urgent and timely question: how might we reimagine cultural engagement in an age marked by hyper-connectivity and spatial dislocation? A central pillar of the IMX3 practice is the FATVillage Metaverse, a virtual twin of the historic FATVillage Arts District in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Under the artistic direction of Leah Brown, MFA, and creative technological lead Peter Symons, MFA, the platform functions as a living, evolving digital twin of a place which no longer exists in the physical realm. The project’s technological backbone is led by Edward Muñoz-Toro, Chief Technology Officer.

About .ART Registry:

Launched in 2016 through an exclusive agreement with UK Creative Ideas Ltd and ICANN, .ART began as a pioneering domain registry and is evolving its mission to become the definitive digital archive for all art and cultural objects. With over 622,064 domains registered in 170+ countries, .ART serves a diverse community of creatives, artists, museums, businesses, and brands passionate about the arts.

Setting the standard for digital identity in the art world, .ART offers cutting-edge registry infrastructure built on the reliability and stability of current internet technologies while also leveraging Web3 and Blockchain innovations. Utilizing its patented "Digital Twin" process, the new ID.art platform offers credentialing and a suite of services that empower creatives to digitize, promote, and monetize any object—be it physical or digital. ID.art and the acquisition of HUG in late 2024 establishes .ART Registry as a leading online gallery for artistic talent.

Operating from international offices in London, Beijing, Los Angeles, and Washington D.C., and supported by a robust network of global Ambassadors, .ART is steadfast in its commitment to merge technology and art on a global scale. A portion of .ART’s revenue actively supports philanthropic initiatives, including the Healing Power of Art Initiative, to promote the therapeutic benefits of art. Learn more at www.art.art. Register .ART domains at www.get.art or any domain name registrar such as GoDaddy, Namecheap, and others.

