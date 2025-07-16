J. Muir & Associates Expands Legal Team with Addition of Veteran Attorney Brooke Davis Bird

Brooke Davis Bird J. Muir & Associates

Accomplished Florida Attorney with 25+ Years Experience Joins Growing Business Law firm

J. Muir & Associates' commitment to protecting what clients value most and willingness to go to trial when necessary, aligns perfectly with my approach to practicing law.” — Brooke Davis Bird

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- J. Muir & Associates, a Miami Business Law firm , announced the addition of attorney Brooke Davis Bird to its expanding legal team today. This strategic hire reflects the firm's continued growth and commitment to providing comprehensive legal services to clients throughout the state of Florida."We are thrilled to welcome Brooke to our team," said Jane Muir , Managing Shareholder at J. Muir & Associates. "Her extensive experience in business and condominium law is an ideal complement to our firm's mission to deliver exceptional legal representation and client service. With over 25 years of practice, including background in construction, complex business transactions, and serving as outside general counsel to companies, this addition significantly strengthens our ability to serve businesses and individuals throughout Florida."About Brooke Davis BirdBird is a Florida attorney with over 25 years of legal experience, having been licensed since 1998. She earned her Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with honors from Florida Atlantic University and her Juris Doctorate from Nova Southeastern University in 1998, where she distinguished herself with book awards in Real Estate and Appellate Practice Workshop. During law school, she served as Articles Editor and Lead Articles Editor for Law Review, worked as a research assistant, and published two law review articles.Bird began her career at Ruden McClosky as a construction defect litigator before transitioning to transactions, focusing on construction and design contracts, and drafting condominium and homeowner association documents. In 2009, she established her own practice, handling general litigation and contracts, as well as serving as outside general counsel to small businesses.Beyond her legal practice, Bird has demonstrated strong community leadership, serving on the Board of Trustees for her daughters' school and the board of directors for the Girl Scouts of Broward County, along with participating in various charitable organizations. Her community service demonstrates her alignment with the firm’s values."I'm excited to join the talented team at J. Muir & Associates," said Bird. "J. Muir & Associates' commitment to protecting what clients value most and willingness to go to trial when necessary aligns perfectly with my approach to practicing law. I look forward to continuing to serve businesses and individuals while contributing to the firm's reputation for excellent legal representation."About J. Muir & AssociatesJ. Muir & Associates is a Miami-based business law firm dedicated to helping entrepreneurs and business owners navigate their legal challenges with confidence. With the mission to "protect your business and your livelihood," the firm serves clients in Miami-Dade County and throughout the state of Florida, including Miami, Coral Gables, Aventura, Doral, and surrounding communities. The firm's philosophy centers on being trusted counselors and advocates who care deeply about client success and are prepared to litigate when appropriate to protect what clients value most. J. Muir & Associates maintains a BBB A+ rating and has earned recognition for its commitment to exceptional client service.The firm is located at 121 Alhambra Plaza, Suite 1500, Coral Gables, FL 33134 and serves clients throughout the state of Florida. For more information about J. Muir & Associates and its services, visit www.jmuirandassociates.com or call 786-756-8442.

