Secretary of State Wes Allen's Statement on HB 363 Passing Out of Committee

“Today, HB 363, Alabama’s ban on foreign national contributions to political candidates and committees, successfully passed out of the Alabama House Ethics and Campaign Finance Committee. Alabama’s hardworking men and women deserve elections that are funded honestly and transparently. This bill protects Alabama elections against potential influence and manipulation from foreign actors with America-last agendas. I want to thank Representative James Lomax for sponsoring this legislation as well as Committee Chair Matt Simpson and members for passing this bill out of their committee. I look forward to seeing HB 363 move through the rest of the legislative process.” -Secretary of State Wes Allen

Read Monday’s press release, “Secretary of State Wes Allen and Speaker of the House Nathaniel Ledbetter Pledge Support for Banning Foreign National Influence in Alabama Elections,” here: https://www.sos.alabama.gov/newsroom/secretary-state-wes-allen-and-speaker-house-nathaniel-ledbetter-pledge-support-banning.

