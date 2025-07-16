USDOJ and Liberal Organizations Drop Biden-era Lawsuits Against Secretary of State Wes Allen

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – USDOJ has dismissed its Biden-Harris administration lawsuit filed just before the 2024 presidential election to halt Secretary Allen’s efforts to keep noncitizens from voting in Alabama elections. Along with USDOJ’s dismissal, came the dismissal of a separate but overlapping lawsuit filed by various liberal organizations/private plaintiffs against Secretary Allen.

“I am incredibly pleased to announce that President Trump’s USDOJ has filed to dismiss this case and that the liberal organizations involved have followed suit,” Allen said. “Dismissal is a true victory for the State of Alabama, the Constitution, and election integrity.”

Immediately after he was sworn into office, Allen initiated efforts to access US Department of Homeland Security noncitizen data to identify noncitizens from Alabama’s voter file. Those efforts were repeatedly blocked by the Biden-Harris bureaucracy, including the White House. Secretary Allen refused to give up, however, and implemented an Alabama-based solution to identify potential noncitizens who had self-reported their noncitizen status and had registered to vote. Liberal organizations and USDOJ promptly filed suit in federal court to stop the program.

“Noncitizens are rightfully not allowed to vote under state and federal law. When noncitizens vote illegally, lawful votes are diluted,” Allen explained. “Every Alabama citizen’s vote matters. When those votes are at stake, I will always fight, just as I have done since taking my oath of office. Rest assured, I have never stopped and promise to continue protecting Alabama elections from illegal noncitizen voting, including in advance of the 2026 election cycle.”

Secretary Allen thanks President Trump and his administration for giving proper attention to the border crisis, especially to the resulting issues created for election officials across the country.

“President Trump and I hold the same zero-tolerance position on noncitizen voting. We are truly blessed to have leadership restored in the White House and at the federal level that will respect, uphold, and defend our country against the liberal ideologies that have plagued America for far too long.” Allen said.

