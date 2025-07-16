Secretary of State Wes Allen's Statement on March 15 Severe Weather

“This weekend, severe thunderstorms and tornadoes impacted at least 52 of Alabama’s 67 counties. I offer my deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the three Alabamians that have lost their lives and a speedy recovery to the dozens more who have been injured. Alabama’s first responders, law enforcement personnel, and lineman have been working around the clock to help the injured, maintain order, and restore power in our communities. My Office thanks them for their dedication to ensuring Alabama remains safe and recovers from this devastation. Alabamians are resilient, and I know we will come through this stronger than ever.” -Secretary of State Wes Allen

