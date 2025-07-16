Submit Release
Secretary of State Wes Allen’s Statement on HB 363 Passing out of the Alabama House

“I am proud to see legislation prohibiting foreign nationals from making contributions to political candidates and committees pass out of the Alabama House today. Alabama elections must be funded honestly, transparently, and without foreign influence. I want to thank Representative Lomax and Representative Woods for carrying HB 363 and I look forward to seeing this bill pass out of the Senate and head to Governor Ivey’s desk.” -Secretary of State Wes Allen

Read “Secretary of State Wes Allen and Speaker of the House Nathaniel Ledbetter Pledge Support for Banning Foreign National Influence in Alabama Elections,” here: https://www.sos.alabama.gov/newsroom/secretary-state-wes-allen-and-speaker-house-nathaniel-ledbetter-pledge-support-banning.

