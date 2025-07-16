Ohio Joins Secretary Wes Allen’s AVID Voter Integrity Program

Secretary of State Wes Allen announced today that Ohio is the latest in a long list of states to join Alabama’s voter integrity database to cross-check the states’ voter files and discover individuals registered to vote in both states. Alabama has previously entered into similar MOUs with all four border states, as well as, Arkansas, Louisiana, Kentucky, and Texas. Ohio is the ninth state to partner with Alabama as part of the Alabama Voter Integrity Database (AVID) voter file maintenance system.

“Maintaining the cleanest and most accurate voter file in the country is a top priority of my Office. This MOU provides for the comparison of the Alabama and Ohio voter files to identify individuals registered to vote in both states,” Allen explained. “When a potentially ineligible voter is discovered after this comparison occurs, the Secretary of State’s office will begin the voter removal process in accordance with state and federal law.”

Secretary Allen thanks Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and his team for their work on this MOU.

“Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and his team have been great partners throughout the process of drafting and executing this MOU. This MOU will result in a cleaner, more accurate voter file for both Alabamians and Ohioans alike, and that is something we can all be very proud of.” Allen said.

Read the MOU here: https://www.sos.alabama.gov/sites/default/files/mou-agreements/Final%20Signed%20MOU%20-%20AL%26OH.pdf.

Wes Allen is Alabama’s 54th Secretary of State. The Secretary of State is Alabama’s Chief Elections Official. Additionally, Alabama law gives the Secretary of State more than 1,000 different duties. To learn more about the Secretary of State and his responsibilities and duties visit www.sos.alabama.gov.

