Secretary of State Wes Allen Releases Business Basics Tutorial Video

Wes Allen, Alabama’s Secretary of State, is releasing a tutorial video titled, “Business Basics: Structures and Business Filings,” aimed at providing support and guidance to Alabama’s small business owners. The tutorial video includes information covering how to efficiently use the Business Services functions of the Secretary of State’s website and Alabama laws and regulations related to business formation and filings.

“I would encourage all Alabama small business owners or those with an interest in starting a business in Alabama to access this video,” Allen said. “It is always the goal of myself and my Office to ensure that Alabamians have the resources and guidance they need to be successful in their business endeavors.”

From cutting filing fees in the Secretary of State’s Office to advocating for change in federal government red tape, Secretary Allen has a strong record of supporting the small business community.

“My track record is very clear – I will always support Alabama’s hardworking men and women as they pursue the American dream,” Allen explained. “I have publicly called for the repeal of unnecessary and burdensome filings in federal law. In 2024, my Office advocated for legislation that eliminated a burdensome and costly filing requirement, resulting in approximately $690,000 in savings for Alabama businesses over three years.”

View the tutorial video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3RZpnJEMBv0.

For questions about business filings in Alabama, please contact the Business Services Division of the Alabama Secretary of State at 334-242-5324 or business.services@sos.alabama.gov.

Wes Allen is Alabama’s 54th Secretary of State. The Secretary of State is Alabama’s Chief Elections Official. Additionally, Alabama law gives the Secretary of State more than 1,000 different duties. To learn more about the Secretary of State and his responsibilities and duties visit www.sos.alabama.gov.

*Secretary of State Wes Allen’s official photograph: https://www.sos.alabama.gov/sites/default/files/inline-images/AllenBioHighRes.jpg