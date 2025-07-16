Secretary of State Wes Allen Praises Trump’s Executive Order Cracking Down on Noncitizen Voting and Prioritizing Election Integrity

Wes Allen, Alabama’s Secretary of State, stands strongly behind President Trump’s “Preserving and Protecting the Integrity of American Elections” Executive Order, which aims to strengthen election integrity and effectively end noncitizen voting across the country.

“From closing the border, to dismissing the Biden-Harris era USDOJ lawsuit that attempted to block our efforts to remove noncitizens from Alabama’s voter file, to signing this EO, it is obvious that Trump’s Presidency is a true victory for election integrity,” Allen explained. “President Trump and I have the same zero-tolerance policy on noncitizen voting. This EO demonstrates that fact.”

President Trump’s EO adds a government-issued proof of citizenship requirement to federal voter registration forms for the first time. It also requires the Department of Homeland Security to maintain noncitizen data in a way that is beneficial for state voter file maintenance and seeks to crack down on noncitizen voting. The EO further directs the use of a verifiable paper ballot record and conditions federal funding for elections on compliance with robust election integrity measures.

“I am excited to see President Trump direct the Department of Homeland Security to cooperate with states as we attempt to rid state voter files of registered noncitizens. As I testified before the United States Senate, Alabama’s efforts to gain access to federal noncitizen data were blocked by the Biden administration more than once. This EO is a major step in the right direction,” Allen said. “Alabama is already a national frontrunner in election integrity. We have designed and implemented AVID, a powerful and effective voter file maintenance system, require valid photo identification at the polls, only use paper ballots, have tabulators that are not connected to internet, and have banned ballot harvesting.”

Secretary Allen, along with 20 other conservative Secretaries of State, recently signed a letter to the Trump-appointed Secretary of Homeland Security requesting needed improvements to states’ access to noncitizen data be prioritized.

Trump’s EO also revokes the Biden EO 14019, which attempted to federalize an expansion of voter registration policies beyond those established under the NVRA. Allen has been an outspoken opponent of this Biden’s EO and is proud to see President Trump appropriately dismantle this liberal policy.

“The Biden-Harris Administration’s attempt to weaponize the entire federal government apparatus into voter registration agencies is officially terminated, thanks to President Trump,” Allen said. “Now, government agencies whose hands were tied by a liberal administration will no longer be forced to implement the radical left scheme to supply noncitizens with a mechanism to register to vote.”

