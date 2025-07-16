Wes Allen Declares Victory in Battle with Liberals: Alabama's Children are Safer

Secretary of State Wes Allen was notified last night that Alabama has won a historic legal victory in the case of Boe v. Marshall after the plaintiffs dropped their lawsuit challenging the Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act (VCAP). VCAP legislation was passed by the Alabama Legislature, which prohibited experimental sex-change procedures and puberty blocking hormones for children.

“When I served in the Alabama House of Representatives, I sponsored the VCAP bill and fought for its passage to protect innocent children from medications and surgeries to change their sex. The legislation was the right thing to do then and it’s the right thing to do now,” Allen said. “Liberal activists intent on targeting children to advance their social agenda challenged the legislation in court and, for three years, have attempted to block the implementation of this important legislation. Today, that battle to protect our children is over. We won.”

Allen, now serving as Alabama’s 54th Secretary of State, consistently maintained that the VCAP legislation would protect children from adults and social pressure convincing them that changing their sex was the solution for gender dysphoria.

“The testimony I heard from people who had been convinced as children to transition and then regretted it as adults was heartbreaking. Mental health therapy, not hormone replacement therapy, is what is needed for children suffering from dysphoria,” Allen explained. “Alabama’s children are safer today because of this legislation. They are safe from the effects of medications and mutilating surgeries and safe from the liberal activists who tried to use them to promote their own agenda.”

Allen referred to the discovery phase of the lawsuit which revealed that key medical organizations intentionally misled parents and promoted experimental treatments for gender dysphoria with little to no scientific evidence to support the radical course of “gender affirming” care they recommended.

“Through discovery, General Marshall was able to find documents that showed that the standard of care was drafted with input from liberal activists. That’s not science,” Allen said.

