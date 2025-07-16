Secretary of State Wes Allen Commends Legislation Codifying His Alabama Voter Integrity Database into Law

Wes Allen, Alabama’s Secretary of State, commends the final passage of SB142, by Senator Wes Kitchens (R-Arab) and Representative Bryan Brinyark (R-Tuscaloosa). This bipartisan legislation codifies the Alabama Voter Integrity Database (AVID), a program created and implemented by Allen, as Alabama’s primary voter file maintenance system and removes the Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC) as an approved voter registration database under Alabama law.

“Voter file maintenance is the foundation of election integrity. Because of this important legislation, we can now be assured that Alabama’s voter file maintenance efforts will remain robust in the future,” Allen said. “The passage of SB142 is a victory for each and every Alabamian as they head to the ballot box.”

SB142 codifies AVID and provides for five significant components to make sure only those individuals who should be voting in Alabama elections are registered to vote and voting. An important requirement in the bill authorizes the Secretary of State’s Office to use federal Department of Homeland Security Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) data to identify noncitizens registered to vote illegally.

“Only U.S. citizens should be voting in our elections. This is common-sense legislation, and I want to thank Senator Kitchens and Representative Brinyark for their hard work in passing this bill,” stated Allen.

Read the bill here: https://alison.legislature.state.al.us/files/pdf/SearchableInstruments/2025RS/SB142-enr.pdf.

