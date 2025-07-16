Secretary of State Wes Allen Adds Virginia to Growing List of AVID Partners

Wes Allen, Alabama’s Secretary of State, welcomes Virginia as the tenth state to join the Alabama Voter Integrity Database (AVID) voter file maintenance program. With the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding, Virginia is the latest state to join the cutting-edge system created by Secretary Allen. Alabama has previously entered into similar agreements with all four of its border states, Arkansas, Louisiana, Kentucky, Texas, and Ohio.

“Alabama is extremely pleased to partner with Virginia and work to create cleaner and more accurate voter files for both of our states,” Allen said. “This MOU officially brings Virginia on board with AVID, allowing both states to have cleaner voter rolls, which are the foundation of election security. Through this MOU, I expect to deliver real results for Alabama and Virginia voters alike.”

The state-to-state MOU is a vital component of AVID and allows states to identify and remove individuals who are registered to vote in both states. Last month, Governor Ivey signed legislation requiring AVID be utilized as the state’s primary voter file maintenance system, solidifying Alabama’s continued position as a national frontrunner in election integrity.

“Voter file maintenance is the foundation of election integrity. Ensuring that Alabama’s voter file is the cleanest and most accurate voter file in the country has been a top priority of mine since day one,” Allen said. “Through the AVID MOU process alone, we have initiated the removal of nearly 40,000 ineligible voters.”

Secretary Allen thanked his team in the Secretary of State’s office and the team in the Virginia Department of Elections for their hard work executing this Memorandum of Understanding.

View the MOU here: https://www.sos.alabama.gov/sites/default/files/mou-agreements/Final%20Signed%20MOU%20-%20AL%26VA.pdf.

Wes Allen is Alabama’s 54th Secretary of State. The Secretary of State is Alabama’s Chief Elections Official. Additionally, Alabama law gives the Secretary of State more than 1,000 different duties. To learn more about the Secretary of State and his responsibilities and duties visit www.sos.alabama.gov.

###

*Secretary of State Wes Allen’s official photograph: https://www.sos.alabama.gov/sites/default/files/inline-images/AllenBioHighRes.jpg