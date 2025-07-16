Author Releases Comprehensive 740-Page Guide to Combat Rising Grocery Costs

The Budget Bites Bible

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BobbieJo Knaus, a disabled single grandmother who raised three children on a limited income, has published "The Budget Bites Bible: Buy Smart, Cook Smarter," a 740-page comprehensive guide designed to help families significantly reduce their grocery expenses while maintaining nutritional value.

The book addresses the current challenge of rising grocery costs by providing detailed strategies across multiple areas of household management. The extensive guide covers budgeting techniques, DIY solutions, gardening, food preservation, pantry organization, couponing strategies, discounts, and digital savings apps. Knaus provides in-depth analysis of various store types including grocery chains, discount retailers, warehouse clubs, salvage stores, organic markets, online shopping platforms, international stores like Aldi, and direct farmer purchasing options.

A significant portion of The Budget Bites Bible includes a cookbook section featuring meal planning strategies that maximize protein usage across multiple meals. The recipes accommodate various dietary needs as well as diverse palates that include vegetarian, keto, gastric bypass, and autoimmune conditions. Additional sections cover homemade cleaning products, bath and body items, spice blends, ingredient substitutions, and techniques for preparing different cuts of meat effectively. In addition to this, it is inclusive for every palate from coffee house drinks, stacked and supercharged sandwiches to meals that are sure to please the family.

Drawing from her personal experience as a divorced single mother managing a household on limited income, Knaus developed these cost-saving strategies through practical necessity. Her website serves as a continuation of the book's content, providing ongoing updates and additional resources for budget-conscious families.

Knaus is currently working on her second book, "Vibrant Living: Making it Last," and plans to establish a zero waste food pantry program to assist families and animals in need. She is actively seeking retail partnerships to expand distribution of her book and opportunities for interviews to share her money-saving strategies with a wider audience.

About BobbieJo Knaus

BobbieJo Knaus is the author of "The Budget Bites Bible: Buy Smart, Cook Smarter," a comprehensive 740-page guide to reducing grocery costs while maintaining nutrition. She is currently writing her second book, Vibrational Living Making it Last, and working to establish a zero waste food pantry program to help families and animals in need. The Budget Bites Bible is available online, in print and e-book, at Amazon, Barnes & Nobel, Robo, Walmart, Ingramspark, Apple and more!

