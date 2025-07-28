LOST BOWLING PINS IN NORMAN: TRACK THEM DOWN AND SCORE BIG AT MAIN EVENT’S GRAND OPENING

Put Your Detective Skills to the Test to Win Prizes, Including Admission to Main Event for Life!

NORMAN, OH, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Main Event , the ultimate destination for family fun and entertainment, will host a grand opening celebration for its newest location at 1929 Mt. Williams Way on August 18. However, the team faces a challenge, as ten bowling pins disappeared just days before opening. Now the Norman Main Event is calling on the community to help solve the mystery.The missing shipment never reached its final stop, and time is running out before opening day. Starting August 3, locals can visit https://mainevent.com/norman-lost-pins/ for daily clues as to where the pins are for the chance to win prizes. Each recovered pin unlocks a VIP invite for five and a full year of free games. Whoever finds the Golden Pin takes home the ultimate prize of Main Event for life.“We need the Norman community’s help tracking down our missing shipment of bowling pins. We’re gearing up for an exciting grand opening, and those pins are the missing piece to the puzzle,” says General Manager Michael Frisby. “We’re so excited to bring nonstop fun to Norman, but before the games begin, we need your help tracking down those missing pins!”Main Event Norman brings nonstop entertainment with activities including laser tag, bowling, gel blaster, arcade games, and more. Guests can enjoy a full-service restaurant and bar featuring dishes such as the Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich, Funnel Cake Fries, and drinks like the Cotton Candy Shirley Temple and Margarita Flight. The new venue invites friends and families to enjoy interactive games, friendly competition, and great food and drinks in one high-energy space.Important Rules and DisclaimersNo purchase necessary.Must be 18+ and a legal U.S. resident to participate.Limit one pin prize per person.Golden Pin winner will receive 90 minutes of free gameplay per week for 35 years (restrictions apply).Weekly gameplay passes are valid only at the Norman, OK location and are non-transferable.Gameplay passes do not apply to crane games, instant win, VR, or photo booths.Prizes are not redeemable for cash and may not be combined with other offers.Main Event reserves the right to verify eligibility and revoke prizes for misuse or rule violations.For complete rules and eligibility, visit https://mainevent.com/norman-lost-pins/ About Main Event EntertainmentFounded in 1998 and headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Main Event Entertainment, Inc. operates 61 centers in 22 states across the country. Offerings include state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, hundreds of games, virtual reality and an in-center restaurant Family Kitchen, making it the perfect place for families to connect and make memories. Main Event is owned and operated by Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., which offers premier entertainment and dining experiences to guests now through two distinct brands: Dave & Buster's and Main Event. Dave & Buster's has 175 stores in 43 states, Puerto Rico and Canada, and offers guests the opportunity to "Eat, Drink, Play and Watch," all in one location. Each store offers a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. For more information about each brand, visit daveandbusters.com and mainevent.com.

