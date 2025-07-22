Martin County Fire Rescue Streamlines EMS Operations with Hinckley Medical’s OneDose® Clinical Workflow Platform

OneDose’s centralized, mobile-first system allows EMS agencies to conveniently train EMS staff, implement clinical updates, and ensure consistency across all units. Hinckley Medical Logo

LAKEVILLE, MN, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- To enhance medication safety, simplify field operations, and increase efficiency, Martin County Fire Rescue has adopted OneDose , the clinical protocol and medication workflow platform developed by Hinckley Medical . The department selected this solution to replace a patchwork of separate applications, unifying its protocol reference, dosing calculations, administration, and training tools into one powerful system.One Platform, Many SolutionsPrior to OneDose, Martin County EMS providers had to rely on multiple standalone apps and processes to access protocols, calculate medication doses, and distribute administrative updates—an approach that often proved inefficient in rapidly changing environments. OneDose delivers point-of-care dosing through intuitive workflows, plus pediatric-specific support. It allows medics to toggle seamlessly between protocol guidance and dose calculations, minimizing steps and delays.According to Kevin Moore, District Chief of Emergency Medical Services at Martin County Fire Rescue, “OneDose is affordable, easier to use, and gives us more control than other options. It’s constantly improving based on user feedback. For medics, it reduces the chance of errors. For leadership, it keeps us flexible and ready for change.”Built for Speed, Accuracy, and GrowthServing a population of more than 160,000 residents in Southeast Florida, Martin County Fire Rescue responds to approximately 20,000 calls annually. And with a growing team of medics—many with less than 10 years of field experience—the agency needed an expandable platform that could deliver clear, fast, and dependable information in real time. Martin County Fire Rescue’s recent recognition with Florida’s PEDReady Gold Tier highlights their commitment to advancing pediatric care—an area where OneDose delivers significant clinical support through weight-based dosing, pediatric-specific protocols, and customizable treatment pathways.Designed specifically for EMS professionals, OneDose offers:• Instant access to protocols and medication documentation with a single tap• Multiple methods for rapid, accurate dose calculation—including pediatric support• Built-in administrative tools for real-time updates, drug-shortage adjustments, and testing• Expansion-friendly pricing that supports agency growth• A CPR metronome—custom based on Martin County’s specific needsSupporting a High-Volume EMS SystemWith the region’s population and call volume growing, Martin County required a system that could scale with its operational demands. OneDose’s centralized, mobile-first design makes it easier to train new staff, implement clinical updates, and ensure consistency across all units—without the confusion or lag time that previously came from juggling multiple products.“Many EMS tools are fragmented, outdated, or cumbersome,” said Moore. “OneDose consolidates what used to take multiple apps into a single, streamlined platform. It keeps us nimble. We can make adjustments quickly and know that our team will see changes immediately.”A Smarter Investment in Prehospital CareThe transition to OneDose reflects Martin County Fire Rescue’s long-term commitment to innovation and safety in emergency care. By consolidating several functions into one streamlined system, the agency has reduced administrative complexity, lowered costs, and created a more supportive environment for its medics.About Hinckley MedicalStreamline protocol and clinical support with Hinckley Medical. Our solutions reduce provider stress, increase on-scene efficiency, and minimize prehospital medical errors. OneDose, an interactive protocol-workflow application, and OneWeight, the first patient scale designed specifically for ambulance gurneys, are engineered for seamless integration or standalone use. Both solutions significantly improve patient care by ensuring precise weight-based dosing and streamlined adherence to medical protocols. www.hinckleymed.com

