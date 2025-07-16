Strengthening, connecting technological ecosystems of Serbia, UK

Minister of Science, Technological Development and Innovation Academician Bela Balint spoke with Ambassador of the United Kingdom to Serbia Edward Ferguson about expanding cooperation between the two countries in the field of science and technological development.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.