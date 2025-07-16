Amagi Appoints Sangeeta Chakraborty as Chief Revenue Officer

SAN FRANCISCO , CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amagi, a cloud-based SaaS technology solutions provider for broadcast and streaming TV, today announced the appointment of Sangeeta Chakraborty as its Chief Revenue Officer. In this role, Sangeeta will lead all global go-to-market functions, including sales, customer success, marketing, services, and operations, to drive Amagi’s next phase of growth and customer impact.

Sangeeta brings over two decades of enterprise software leadership experience, having scaled revenue and customer success organizations across both product-led and sales-led growth models. She has held senior leadership roles at high-growth technology companies, including Miro, Okta, Checkr, SymphonyAI, Accela, and VMware.

Sangeeta was Miro’s Chief Customer Officer from November 2021 to February 2023 and Chief Revenue Officer from March 2023 to December 2024. During her tenure, the company scaled more than 250,000 customers worldwide while growing its user base to 80+ million. The company was valued at $17.5 billion and ranked #11 on the Forbes Cloud 100 list.

“Joining Amagi at this juncture is incredibly exciting. The media industry is undergoing a profound transformation, and Amagi stands at the forefront with its cloud technology innovation that is purpose-built for today’s video economy. From live production to monetization, Amagi is powering critical workflows for the world’s top media brands. I look forward to working with our global teams and customers to unlock new growth opportunities, strengthen our market leadership, and deliver measurable value through innovation, scale, and trust", said Sangeeta Chakraborty, Chief Revenue Officer, Amagi.

A frequent industry speaker and strategist, Sangeeta brings domain expertise in SaaS and AI across diverse industries such as financial services, healthcare, government tech, and telecom. She holds an MBA from the Haas School of Business at UC Berkeley and a B.Tech. in Computer Science from NIT Warangal. Sangeeta will be based in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Commenting on the appointment, Srinivasan KA, Co-founder and President - Global business at Amagi, said, “Media companies around the world are accelerating their shift to cloud-native, AI-powered infrastructure. Sangeeta brings the leadership and customer-first mindset that will help us lead the next chapter of our global expansion and market leadership.”

Amagi now powers over 7,000 channel deliveries and 28 billion ad impressions globally.

About Amagi:

Amagi is a next-generation Emmy® award-winning media technology company that provides cloud broadcast and targeted advertising solutions to broadcast TV and streaming TV platforms. Amagi enables content owners to launch, distribute, and monetize live, linear channels on Free Ad-supported Streaming TV and video services platforms. Amagi also offers 24x7 cloud-managed services, bringing simplicity, advanced automation, and transparency to all broadcast operations. Overall, Amagi supports 800+ content brands, multiple playout chains, and channel deliveries on its platform. Amagi has a presence in Bengaluru, Łódź, London, Los Angeles, Mexico City, New Delhi, New York, Paris, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Toronto, and Zagreb.

