Tech Hub LIVE 2025 Celebrates 5th Year, Sold-Out Expo Hall, Premier Sponsors, and Industry Innovation

Agri-Access and Greater Des Moines Partnership Lead a Powerful Lineup of Sponsors and Exhibitors

WILLOUGHBY, OH, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With just one week until the ag tech industry gathers in Des Moines for the fifth annual Tech Hub LIVE Conference and Expo, the momentum continues to build as the event celebrates a sold-out exhibit hall, an impressive roster of sponsors, and robust support from the ag retail and technology communities. Powered by the CropLife Media Group™, a Meister Media Worldwide brand and the nation’s leading voice for the ag retail industry, Tech Hub LIVE is the must-attend event for professionals who are developing and deploying the latest in advancing tech-enabled agriculture.

The 2025 event, taking place July 21–23 at the Iowa Events Center, features companies showcasing the latest in precision ag, automation, data platforms, and actionable tech solutions. From hands-on demos to collaborative tech talks, the event brings together ag retailers, advisors, and innovators for a one-of-a-kind experience focused on real-world results.

At the forefront of this year’s event are two strategic partners:

• The Greater Des Moines Partnership (GDMP), serving as Destination Partner, is instrumental in bringing Tech Hub LIVE to Iowa’s capital and supporting the region’s growing role as a leader in agricultural innovation.

• Agri-Access, formerly Compeer Financial, is the event’s Networking Partner, supporting essential industry connections and strategic conversations throughout the program.

“Greater Des Moines is proud to host Tech Hub LIVE once again, and we’re excited to welcome ag tech leaders from across the country to experience our vibrant business community and learn more about our strong agricultural roots," said Tiffany Tauscheck, President & CEO at the Greater Des Moines Partnership. "This event aligns perfectly with our goals to advance ag innovation as a key industry in our region and further establish Greater Des Moines as a global leader in this space."

"Agri-Access is excited to support the agricultural retailers and advisors who are building the future of farming," said Kelly Miller, Director of FinTech and Retail at Agri-Access. "Tech Hub LIVE creates a space for productive, forward-thinking conversations—and that’s exactly the kind of collaboration agriculture needs."

Alongside these partners, the event is backed by a stellar lineup of sponsors, including: Agri Spray Drones, Agworld, BioConnect Iowa, Ever.Ag, Solentra, Carlton Fields, EarthDaily, Faegre Drinker, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Farm4Profit, People of Ag, Agribusiness Association of Iowa (AAI), Agricultural Retailers Association (ARA), Iowa Ag Expo.

The event also proudly recognizes the following companies for exhibiting at Tech Hub LIVE every year since its inception in 2021: AgVend, DTN, EarthDaily, Ever.Ag Agribusiness, Growers Edge, AgWorks/FieldReveal by McGregor Technologies, Midwest Laboraties, Praxidyn, Ranch Systems, Inc., Razor Tracking, SoilView, LLC, Software Solutions Integrated, Taranis, Inc., TELUS, and Waypoint Analytical.

The Expo Hall will feature cutting-edge solutions in automation, AI, analytics, imaging, connectivity, soil testing, precision, sensors, and more. Explore the full list of exhibitors here: https://techhublive.com/exhibitor-list/

A major feature of the hall is the Tech Talks–short, high-impact presentations by exhibiting companies that spotlight emerging solutions, customer success stories, and smart strategies. View the full Tech Talks schedule: https://techhublive.com/tech-talks/

"The demand for this event has exceeded our expectations," said Ron Trznadel, Event Sales Manager at Meister Media Worldwide, the organizer of Tech Hub LIVE. "The expo hall is sold out, the conversations are sharp, and the support from the community—especially from GDMP and Agri Access—continues to make this event a meaningful, one-of-a-kind experience for ag retailers and tech leaders alike."

With the industry’s best networking, practical education, and real-world ag tech solutions on display, Tech Hub LIVE 2025 is set to deliver on its promise: TECH THAT WORKS. Driving Efficiencies for Retailer Success and Farmer Resilience.

Learn more and register at https://techhublive.com/

About Tech Hub LIVE

Tech Hub LIVE offers an innovative, forward-looking experience with an expansive range of features encompassing all segments of data-driven agriculture and attracts the largest gathering of ag retailers, distributors, consultants, manufacturers, and other stakeholders in the ag supply chain, all committed to leveraging the latest tech innovations for practical business advantages on the farm.

About CropLife Media Group

CropLife Media Group, a Meister Media Worldwide brand, is the nation's brand leader in ag retail communication. CropLife offers unmatched market reach through relevant, impactful brand extensions focused exclusively on the input distribution channel, including CropLife eNews and CropLife Webinars. Learn more at https://www.croplife.com/

About Mesiter Media Worldwide

Meister Media Worldwide is a leading global agriculture media and events company, committed to cultivating a sustainable world through nearly 100 years of expertise. The company and its brands advance agricultural markets by providing print and digital media, events, data intelligence products, and custom business solutions. Meister Media Worldwide is based in Willoughby, OH, U.S., with locations in Beijing, China, and Mumbai, India. Learn more at https://www.meistermedia.com/

