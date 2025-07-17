Oola Bowls® Debuts First Florida Location in Carrollwood, FL on July 19 with Grand Opening Celebration

Oola Bowls is about food that fuels your day and brings joy with every bite. We can’t wait to see people come out, try their first açaí bowl, and see what Oola is all about.” — Phil Dobinson, Franchise Owner of Oola Bowls Carrollwood

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oola Bowls, the vibrant better-for-you brand known for its signature, high-pulp açaí bowls and commitment to “what happiness tastes like,” is excited to open its first-ever Florida location in Carrollwood, a suburb 20 minutes north of Downtown Tampa, on Saturday, July 19, 2025. Grand opening festivities begin at 10am and are open to the public.To celebrate this milestone, the first 50 guests will receive a free bowl starting at 10am, while supplies last. The grand opening day will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10am with the Carrollwood Area Business Association (CABA) and raffle giveaways with prizes from local businesses in addition to a grand prize of free Oola bowls for a year at the Oola Bowls Carrollwood location.After the first 50 free bowls are served, and as part of the week-long celebration, customers will receive one free “Kicker” – a nutrient-rich topping such as fresh fruit, nut butters, protein, collagen, and turmeric – on any purchase, available through Sunday, July 27. During this time, guests can also enjoy a “Buy a Bowl, get a Free Brew ” limited time offer featuring Oola’s refreshing lemonades and coffees.The Carrollwood location will feature Oola Bowls’ full summer menu , including five new innovative açaí bowls, new superfood blends, fresh beverages, and grab-and-go snacks – perfect for Florida’s warm, summer days.“This grand opening is more than just a launch. It’s the start of building something special with the Tampa Bay community,” said Phil Dobinson, Franchise Owner of Oola Bowls Carrollwood. “Oola Bowls is about food that fuels your day and brings joy with every bite. We can’t wait to see people come out, try their first açaí bowl, and see what Oola is all about.”All stated promotions and festivities will only be available at the Oola Bowls Carrollwood location at 14379 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33618, while supplies last.Oola Bowls invites locals, tourists, families, businesses and health-food enthusiasts to join the celebration and experience their signature fresh bowls, vibrant smoothies, and upbeat atmosphere at its Carrollwood location. For more information about this location’s events and special promotions, follow Oola Bowls Tampa on Instagram or Facebook (@OolaBowlsTampa) or visit https://oolabowls.com/carrollwood-grand-opening/ About Oola™Oola Bowlsis the leading health-focused QSR franchise known for one the highest pulp content, nutrient-dense açaí bowls in the U.S. Founded in 2018, Oola is on a mission to fuel balanced living by nourishing and empowering the communities they serve, one functional ingredient and one meaningful connection at a time. Using premium açaí and functional ingredients, Oola’s innovative menu is designed to nourish, energize, and bring joy with every bite. With a belief that balance feels better, Oola offers wholesome, energizing options that elevate both body and mind. Expanding across the East Coast and beyond, Oola is redefining what it means to eat well.

