ENG Acquires Baxter BIM 

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ENG , a leading provider of field-focused BIM and VDC services, today announced the acquisition of Baxter BIM , a company renowned for its expertise in Mechanical and Plumbing detailing since 2017.ENG was founded in 2007 and has grown into the largest BIM production firm in the U.S. With over 6,500 successfully completed projects and a team of more than 600 BIM experts, they specialize in MEP modeling, coordination for fabrication, laser scanning, and full lifecycle BIM solutions across industries from data centers and healthcare to infrastructure and government.The integration of Baxter BIM into ENG represents a strategic alignment of strengths. Baxter BIM brings a proven track record in mechanical and plumbing coordination, with deep-rooted client relationships and a reputation for technical excellence in the Western U.S. Their structured delivery processes and strong cultural cohesion complement ENG’s scale, field-first philosophy, and advanced constructability practices.For ENG, this acquisition enhances delivery capacity while opening new market opportunities in a region where Baxter has built strong brand loyalty. For Baxter BIM, joining ENG provides access to broader resources, operational support, and a national platform to scale their impact. Together, the combined entity will offer clients a more robust, responsive, and technically advanced BIM solution, built for the field and backed by a unified team committed to excellence.“We’re thrilled to welcome Todd Baxter and the entire Baxter BIM team to ENG,” said Axel Kruger, CEO of ENG. “This acquisition strengthens our coordination capabilities and expands our presence in the Western U.S., a region where Baxter BIM has built deep client trust. Together, we’re combining our field-first approach with Baxter BIM’s strong delivery culture to better serve our clients with unmatched responsiveness and regional insight.”For further information, please contact: eng@engbim.comENG

