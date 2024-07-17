Submit Release
ENG Acquires Commercial CAD

Driving our growth strategy towards a stronger impact on the digital transformation of the construction industry

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ENG, a global leader in Building Information Modeling, is pleased to announce that it is acquiring Commercial CAD, a company renowned for its expertise in mechanical and plumbing detailing since 1994.

This acquisition represents a significant milestone for ENG in its growth plan. Commercial CAD brings with it a team of highly experienced professionals, including pipefitters, sheet metal journeymen, and VDC coordinators, most with over 20 years of experience in the field.

“As we blend our teams, this acquisition reinforces our commitment to make designs constructable and deliver BIM built for the field. This is only achieved by combining true construction experience with BIM technology expertise”, stated Axel Kruger, CEO at ENG. Together, Commercial CAD and ENG will provide customers with the combined strength and bandwidth of over 500 BIM/VDC experts.

Additionally, Bill DeCarlo, President at Commercial CAD, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “We are thrilled to join forces with ENG to combine our extensive field and construction experience. Together, we aim to deliver high-quality solutions and significantly scale our capacity, driving mutual success.”

This strategic move also reinforces ENG's presence on the East Coast with an office in Baltimore. It will further enhance capabilities and ensure ENG continues to meet and exceed the expectations of valued clients.

About ENG:

Founded in 2007, ENG is a BIM company that specializes in hands-on production BIM services. Its main BIM services by volume are MEP Modeling for Coordination & Prefabrication, VDC/BIM Management, Laser Scanning and Scan to BIM.

With more than 500 people, ENG is the largest and most experienced BIM services provider in the United States. ENG's goal is to help contractors design and build more efficiently by working closely with the shop and the field.

For further information, please contact eng@engbim.com or visit us on www.engbim.com

