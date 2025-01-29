ENG Launches BIM EstiMate: AI-Powered Tool for BIM Cost Estimation

Get reliable, instant estimates for your BIM Modeling & Coordination projects at no cost.

NEW PORT, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ENG , a trusted leader in Building Information Modeling (BIM) services, is excited to announce the launch of BIM EstiMate . This cutting-edge AI-powered tool is designed to deliver reliable instant estimates for BIM Modeling & Coordination at no cost.BIM EstiMate is designed for VDC/BIM leaders, project managers, and estimators, to rapidly forecast costs for BIM requirements compliance—all backed by ENG's proven expertise in BIM services.How BIM EstiMate Delivers ResultsDrawing from a dataset encompassing thousands of completed ENG projects, BIM EstiMate uses AI algorithms to analyze key project metrics such as building type, trade systems, total area, and Level of Development (LOD) as well as several other variables. Users enter a few project details, and the tool generates a detailed, customized estimate within minutes—eliminating the delays associated with traditional, labor-intensive processes such as plan review.Key Benefits of BIM EstiMate:Speed and Agility: Produce accurate BIM estimates in minutes, accommodating tight bidding and planning schedules.Unmatched Accuracy: Tailor estimates to specific trade systems and subsystems, ensuring precision at every level.Ease of Use: A straightforward interface ensures users can quickly input project data and receive actionable results.Reliability: Get immediate BIM cost estimates eliminating delays from external providers or internal team responses.Driving Precision and Speed in Cost Estimation"Our BIM estimating tool is more than just a solution; it's a game-changer for Contractors in the bidding process and pre-construction planning," said Axel Kruger, ENG’s Founder and CEO. "By combining advanced AI technology with our extensive project history, we empower construction professionals to make confident, informed decisions quickly and efficiently. “In addition, Kruger emphasized that BIMEstimate addresses one of the biggest challenges in pre-construction budgeting: obtaining accurate estimates quickly. By leveraging AI and years of industry expertise, the tool empowers BIM and VDC leaders, project managers, and estimators with instant insights into BIM effort costs. With ENG as a trusted partner, users can confidently rely on the platform to streamline their BIM estimation processes and improve decision-making.About ENGENG is a global leader in BIM services, specializing in innovative solutions that simplify project coordination and execution. With over 500 BIM experts and a portfolio of over 6,000 completed projects, ENG helps construction professionals optimize their processes, reduce costs, and deliver high-quality results. The launch of BIM EstiMate reflects ENG's commitment to innovation and its dedication to providing solutions that empower pre-construction professionals to excel.For further information, please contact eng@engbim.com or visit www.engbim.com

