Comer Statement on Anthony Bernal Pleading the Fifth

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) today issued the following statement after Anthony Bernal, First Lady Jill Biden’s chief of staff, pleaded the Fifth Amendment at his deposition:

“This week new reporting confirms President Biden’s aides took unauthorized executive actions during his presidency amid his cognitive decline. It’s no surprise that Anthony Bernal is pleading the Fifth Amendment to shield himself from criminal liability. During his deposition today, Mr. Bernal pleaded the Fifth when asked if any unelected official or family members executed the duties of the President and if Joe Biden ever instructed him to lie about his health. This is a historic scandal and Americans demand transparency and accountability. We will continue to pursue the truth on their behalf and examine options to get the answers we need.”