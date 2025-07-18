Labyrinthine Set for Console Release This September

Cult Horror Hit Brings 30+ Monsters and 8-Player Co-Op Terror to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S

WARSZAWA, MASOVIAN VOIVODESHIP, POLAND, July 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Klabater and Valko Games are proud to announce that Labyrinthine Console Edition launches on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on September 18, 2025, bringing the acclaimed co-op horror experience to consoles for the first time, complete with cross-platform multiplayer support. Xbox pre-orders begin today!Snapshot:Labyrinthine Console Edition launches September 18, 2025, as a digital download from the PlayStation Store and Xbox Store for $14.99. Additionally, the Supporter Edition (Game with Supporter Pack) will be available for $17.99.Cross-platform multiplayer allows up to 8 players to team up across PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S, bringing friends together regardless of platform.Pre-order now on the Xbox Store to get the exclusive Labyrinthine – Werewolf Deluxe Edition!Having built a cult following on Steam for its suffocating atmosphere and panic-inducing puzzles, Labyrinthine challenges up to eight players across PC and console platforms to band together or split up as they navigate mazes crawling with things better left unseen and forgotten.Features:Co-operative online multiplayer for up to 8 players and single-player.Use in-game voice chat to coordinate actions with the team.Story Mode: uncover the haunting history of the maze in 6 chapters.Case Files Mode: Procedurally generated mazes ensure endless replayability.Face over 30+ unique monsters, each with unique mechanics and styles.Unlock over 200 cosmetics to personalize characters and gearProgress through a leveling system that unlocks 19 distinct maze typesPre-Order on XboxLabyrinthine can be pre-ordered now through the Xbox Store. The Labyrinthine – Werewolf Deluxe Edition will be available only during the pre-order period, at the price of the standard edition $14.99.Xbox Series X|S Werewolf Edition includes:The full Labyrinthine Console Edition - standard edition, base gameXbox Pre-order Exclusive Werewolf Costume Set that includes a unique Werewolf costume and green nameplateMonster Costumes Pre-order Set that includes both the Wendigo and Witch Doctor costumes (not available separately for at least one year after console launch)Supporter Pack that comes with character cosmetics, glowstick color options, an orange nameplate, and music tracks7-Day Early Access that allows players to play immediately on September 11, 2025For more information and media assets, visit the official Labyrinthine website & on social media. For review codes, interviews, or press inquiries (including creator collabs), please contact arjun.ganesh@thegamemarketer.com.Press Kit Available [HERE]

Labyrinthine Console Edition Trailer

