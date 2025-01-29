Build A Personalised AR Aquarium with Craftrium for Apple Vision Pro

Craftrium on the Apple Vision Pro The logo for Craftrium Different aquariums are available Collect multiple fish in Craftrium The registration screen.

Collect fish and create unique aquatic displays to enjoy an immersive and relaxing digital workspace.

By inspiring creativity and enabling users to personalize their environments, we hope to establish Craftrium as a landmark use case for Apple Vision Pro globally” — Toshiaki Morimoto, CEO, Graffity Inc

TOKYO, SHIBUYA, JAPAN, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Graffity Inc. and Shochiku Co., Ltd. are excited to introduce Craftrium, an innovative AR experience for Apple Vision Pro that allows users to create personalized aquariums. Craftrium is available now via the App Store Designed to enhance relaxation and creativity in digital workspaces, Craftrium empowers users to craft unique aquatic environments by experimenting with item placement and discovering new fish species.“We are thrilled to collaborate with Shochiku to bring Craftrium to the Apple Vision Pro,” said Toshiaki Morimoto, CEO of Graffity Inc. “This game not only showcases the capabilities of Apple Vision Pro but also introduces a fresh approach to workspace customization through digital aquariums.”Takahiro Inoue, Director and Senior Executive Officer, Head of Business Development Division, Shochiku Co., Ltd., added: “We believe our early entry into the innovative gaming sector for Apple Vision Pro was made possible through our partnership with Graffity, a company with exceptional technical expertise. Both of our companies share the same vision—to create entirely new and unprecedented gaming experiences. We look forward to continuing our collaboration and co-creating groundbreaking games for a global audience.”Craftrium allows users to create personalized aquariums using various items and collect different fish species. With Apple Vision Pro, users can display their aquariums in workspaces, adding color and vibrancy to digital environments.Game Features:* Effortless Aquarium Displays: Enjoy a beautifully designed aquarium without the hassle of feeding or maintenance.* Customizable Designs: Arrange items and fish freely to create unique layouts and discover new species.* Fish Encyclopedia: Collect and register different fish based on the items and placements used.* Immersive Mode: Transform an entire room into an underwater world for an unparalleled experience.Future Outlook:Graffity and Shochiku aim to position Craftrium as a flagship use case for Apple Vision Pro in workspace and lifestyle environments. Future updates will introduce enhanced features and expanded customization options to further integrate digital aquariums into users' daily lives.Game Overview:Title: CraftriumRelease Date: January 29, 2025 (Wednesday)Availability: WorldwideLanguages: Japanese, EnglishPlatform: App StoreAbout Graffity Inc.Graffity Inc. is an AR entertainment company founded in 2017 with the mission to "Play reality with AR." The company has released multiple AR titles, including Pecha Bato and Leap Trigger, and continues to push the boundaries of spatial gaming.About Shochiku Co., Ltd.Founded in 1895, Shochiku Co., Ltd. is a leading entertainment company in Japan with a rich history in film, theater, and traditional performing arts. The company is dedicated to producing and distributing high-quality entertainment content across various platforms, preserving Japanese cultural heritage while embracing innovation and global expansion.

