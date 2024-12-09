The Game Marketer Earns 2024 - 2025 Great Place To Work Certification™

International video game marketing company earns prestigious certification for the first time.

UNITED KINGDOM, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- International video game marketing company The Game Marketer is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at The Game Marketer. This year, 96% of employees said it’s a great place to work.Great Place To Workis the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation."A company is only as good as its employees, so to hear and see that the team are happy and enjoying their work is something I’m personally very proud of," said Philip Driver, CEO of The Game Marketer."2024 has been a busy year of recruitment, onboarding new clients, and solidifying relationships in the video game industry, and now we can look back on the year and say that we’ve done all of that with a team that understands and supports our vision of quality and excellence".The Game Marketer grew its international footprint in 2024, bringing on new team members and improving its internal processes to scale-up work for new and existing clients in the video game space."Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasized that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture.“By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that The Game Marketer stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.--------About The Game MarketerWith global teams in the UK, North America, Taiwan, the Philippines, India, and China, The Game Marketer is a rapidly expanding group of game marketing veterans from franchises like Assassin’s Creed, League of Legends, and Raid Shadow Legends.With a global presence and a comprehensive range of services, including video game advertising, social media management, and influencer marketing, the team is committed to helping game developers reach their target audiences and achieve success on a global scale.Learn more at The Game Marketer and follow on LinkedIn, Bluesky and Twitter.Press ContactMatt Martinmatt.martin@thegamemarketer.comAbout Great Place to Work Certification™Great Place To WorkCertification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.About Great Place To WorkAs the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Workbrings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

