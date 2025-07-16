Government Communications invites media to apply for media accreditation for Northern Cape cabinet oversight visit

The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) invites members of the media who wish to cover the joint National and Northern Cape province Cabinet oversight visit to apply for accreditation. The visit is scheduled to take place on 25 July 2025 in Kimberly, Northern Cape, under the theme, “A Nation that Works for All”.

The visit is aligned to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s commitment made during the 2024 Budget Speech to collaborate closely with provincial and local governments to address service delivery challenges. This initiative is in accordance with Section 154 of the Constitution, which mandates national and provincial governments to support and strengthen the capacity of municipalities to manage their own affairs effectively.

Members of the media who wish to cover the Northern Cape Cabinet oversight visit are requested to complete the attached form in full and send it to Takalani Mukwevho on takalanim@gcis.gov.za or Lebogang Maseko on Lebogangmo@gcis.gov.za by no later than Friday, 18 July 2025 @12h00.

NB: Applicants are requested to complete the form in full and ensure that the details provided are correct, and the form must be submitted in its original format (excel).

Enquiries:

William Baloyi

Cell: 083 390 7147

