SML Launches Leadership Certification Course Empowering Front-Line Leaders with Practical Skills

SML Consultive launches its virtual "Introduction to Leadership Certification," empowering leaders with practical skills, live instruction, and growth tools.

This course has been specifically designed to provide front-line leaders with the tools they need to achieve their goals.” — Jon Antonucci (Founder, SML Consultive)

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following a successful soft launch, SML Consultive announces the official release of its Introduction to Leadership Certification , a direct-to-leader program designed for aspiring, emerging, and advancing leaders. This 10-week virtual course combines live instruction, collaborative exercises, and actionable tools to empower leaders at all levels—without requiring workplace permission or time off."We know that many people are looking for ways to develop themselves—both personally and professionally," says SML founder, Jon Antonucci, "This course has been specifically designed to provide front-line leaders with the tools they need to achieve their goals."Program Highlights:- Flexible Schedule: Sessions held Thursday evenings at 8 PM Eastern Time (1 hour/week).- Live Virtual Format: Interactive platform for group exercises, Q&A, and peer collaboration.- Affordable Access: Priced for individual professionals; may be eligible for employer stipends.- 10 Sessions: Focused on personal growth, problem-solving, and team engagement, all with an emphasis on real-world application.- Enrollment Deadline: April 24, 2025 | Course Start: May 1, 2025What Early-Enrollment Participants Are Saying:💬 “The course made a big difference. Now I’m better at handling problems and working with my team.” – Gabe B.💬 “The information that was given was thoughtful and useful. The class was also not boring. In fact, it was fun.” – Will E.💬 “Highly recommend for building stronger, more effective leaders!” – Jeremy A.Why This Matters:Many people are actively seeking to learn the skills that will empower them to effectively lead, while many organizations do not have formalized training programs designed to meet this need.With leadership gaps growing globally, SML’s certification equips professionals to address workplace challenges head-on. The program’s evening timing eliminates scheduling conflicts, while its focus on practical, real-world skills ensures immediate impact.Course Structure:Each session combines live instruction with hands-on activities, supported by an engaging workbook for reflection and skill-building. Optional personalized coaching upgrades allow participants to tailor their learning journey.How to Join:Visit https://servantmindedleadership.com/intro-to-leadership-certification/ to enroll. Limited seats available.About SML Consultive:SML Consultive transforms leadership development through accessible, actionable training. By focusing on servant-minded principles, SML empowers professionals to lead with confidence, empathy, and measurable results. Learn more about SML Consultive online at https://www.servantmindedleadership.com or on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/sml-consultive/

