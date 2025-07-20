Performing Arts at Fawn Lake (PAFL) announces the establishment of Artistic Co-Directors

Michelle Kim, Violinist Chistòpheren Nomura, Lyric Baritone

Michelle Kim, the New York Philharmonic’s Assistant Concertmaster and Christòpheren Nomura, baritone, will share responsibilities as PAFL Artistic Co-Directors.

SPOTSYLVNIA, VA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artistic directors are eminent creatives within their field, possessing a wealth of knowledge, experience, and professional connections to draw upon in leading the organization. They are involved in selecting repertoire, programming concerts, guiding musical interpretation, and often managing the overall artistic strategy of the organization. They are the driving force behind the artistic identity and quality of the music presented. Together, these two musical talents will be critical in developing and articulating a clear artistic vision which will create more diverse music programs presented by PAFL.

Violinist Michelle Kim has been the PAFL Artistic Director since January 2024. Born in Seoul, South Korea, she moved to the United States with her family at the age of 11 and began her violin studies. As a senior at Crossroads School for Arts and Sciences, Ms. Kim received the honor of becoming a Presidential Scholar, one of our Nation’s highest honors for high school students and went on to continue her studies at the University of Southern California’s Thornton School of Music. Ms. Kim joined the New York Philharmonic in 2001 as the Assistant Concertmaster, The William Petschek Family Chair. Since joining the New York Philharmonic, she has enjoyed an active career as a soloist with the New York Philharmonic, Los Angeles Philharmonic, New Jersey Symphony, Pacific Symphony, as well as various orchestras in Korea. As an active chamber musician, Ms. Kim has collaborated with numerous artists and has performed at various festivals. Ms. Kim has also served as the first violinist of the Rossetti String Quartet. Ms. Kim is currently on the violin faculty of the Mannes School of Music and New York University. She is the Founder of Doublestop Foundation which provides stringed instruments for deserving musicians who cannot afford to make such an investment on their own.

Christòpheren (Chris) Nomura, a prominent Broadway and operatic baritone, stands at the forefront of his generation of singers. Since making his New York City debut, he has performed throughout the world, hailed as one of classical music’s “rising stars” by the Wall Street Journal. Mr. Nomura has earned a prominent place on the operatic, concert and recital stages, appearing with many of the leading North American orchestras, in wide-ranging repertoire and under internationally renowned conductors such as Leonard Bernstein, Seiji Ozawa, James Conlon, Sergiu Comissiona, Christof Perick, Roger Norrington, Christopher Hogwood, Ton Koopman, Bruno Weil, Paul Goodman, Jane Glover, Andrew Parrott, and Nicholas McGegan. He has become a regular guest artist with a number of orchestras and, as a noted Bach and early music specialist, he has been a frequent opera performer. He is a noted Mozartean, known for his portrayals of Don Giovanni, Papageno in The Magic Flute, the Count in Le Nozze di Figaro and Guglielmo in Cosi fan tutte. Known for his deep commitment to the art of the recital, he has given more than 250 recitals throughout North America, Europe, Asia, South America and Africa. Mr. Nomura has been the recipient of numerous awards and distinctions, and holds a Masters degree and Artists Diploma from the New England Conservatory of Music.

