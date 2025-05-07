The extraordinary trio of Michelle Kim, Duk Kyu Kim, and Kyungha Ko will perform at Fawn Lake on Friday, June 6, 2025

Performing Arts at Fawn Lake (PAFL) is proud to present an unforgettable evening of music with this trio of internationally recognized musicians.

Performing Arts at Fawn Lake is delighted to welcome back Michelle Kim and Duk Kyu Kim. We are excited to welcome Kyungha Ko for the first time to Fawn Lake.” — Fred Jenne, PAFL Events Chairman

SPOTSYLVANIA, VA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Returning to Fawn Lake is PAFL’s esteemed Artistic Director and celebrated violinist Michelle Kim, joined by acclaimed pianist Duk Kyu Kim, and virtuoso violinist Kyungha Ko.

Violinist Michelle Kim, born in Seoul, South Korea, moved to the United States with her family at the age of 11 and began her violin studies. As a senior at Crossroads School for Arts and Sciences, Ms. Kim received the honor of becoming a Presidential Scholar, one of our Nation’s highest honors for high school students and went on to continue her studies at the University of Southern California’s Thornton School of Music. Ms. Kim joined the New York Philharmonic in 2001 as the Assistant Concertmaster, The William Petschek Family Chair. Since joining the New York Philharmonic, she has enjoyed an active career as a soloist with the New York Philharmonic, Los Angeles Philharmonic, New Jersey Symphony, Pacific Symphony, as well as various orchestras in Korea. As an active chamber musician, Ms. Kim has collaborated with numerous artists and has performed at various festivals. Ms. Kim has also served as the first violinist of the Rossetti String Quartet. Ms. Kim is currently on the violin faculty of the Mannes School of Music and New York University. She is the Founder of Doublestop Foundation which provides stringed instruments for deserving musicians who cannot afford to make such an investment on their own.

Duk Kyu Kim, also making a welcome return to Fawn Lake, has performed in Korea, Germany, Italy, England, Ireland, and the United States as recitalist, soloist with orchestra, and as a chamber musician. Mr. Kim graduated from the Ye-won School, Seoul Arts High School in South Korea, received a Bachelor of Music Degree and a Postgraduate Diploma in piano performance from London’s Royal Academy of Music where he was a Royal Family Scholar, and received Professional Studies Diploma and Master of Music degree from the Manhattan School of Music. Mr. Kim is on the piano staff at Manhattan School of Music, has performed worldwide as a soloist and chamber musician, and holds teaching positions in New York and across Europe.

Making her Fawn Lake debut is celebrated violinist Kyungha Ko. Born in South Korea, Ms. Ko made her first solo appearance at the age of 13 with the Seoul Royal Symphony Orchestra. She moved to New York at the age of 16 to study at the Manhattan School of Music, receiving her Bachelor of Music and Master of Music degrees. During her academic years, she served as an assistant concertmaster of Opera Orchestra and Jazz Philharmonia. Ms. Ko has won several violin competitions and performed at Carnegie Hall. Over her career, Ms. Ko has made frequent solo performances and recitals in the U.S. and Korea including with Seoul National Symphony and Moscow Arco Chamber Orchestra. Kyungha Ko is a faculty member at the Mannes Prep Pre-College Music program, eConnect123 and Thurnauser School of Music. Ms. Ko is an assistant teacher to Michelle Kim at the Mannes School of Music as well as her private studio.

This will be a rare opportunity to experience the brilliance of these world-class artists who will bring to life the timeless works of Bach, Brahms, William Bolcom, George Gershwin, Scott Joplin, and John Williams. This captivating concert promises a showcase of sheer virtuosity that will leave the audience inspired in an intimate setting at Fawn Lake.

