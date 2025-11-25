Performing Arts at Fawn Lake (PAFL) Presents a Joyous Holiday Spectacular

A celebrated and Grammy-nominated pianist

On Saturday, December 13, 2025, celebrated pianist John Novacek will play a solo piano performance featuring an evening of elegant and seasonal music.

We look forward to seeing and listening to John once again. The last time he was here, with his Trio, our audience was enthralled by one of the best events that PAFL has ever produced.” — Jim Silk, President, PAFL

SPOTSYLVANIA, VA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grammy-nominated pianist John Novacek's performance at Fawn Lake will include jazz improvisations on seasonal favorites and Christmas surprises. This specially prepared program will include beloved Christmas music from the Baroque through the Romantic eras, as well as traditional carols in classical and jazz styles. He played here at Fawn Lake in May of 2024 as a member of the Intersection, a piano trio that includes violinist Kaura Frautschi and cellist Kristina Reiko Cooper; he tours widely as a member of that trio.

A highly sought-after collaborative artist, he has performed with Joshua Bell, Renaud Capuçon, Jeremy Denk, Matt Haimovitz, Leila Josefowicz, Cho-Liang Lin, Yo-Yo Ma, Truls Mørk, Elmar Oliveira, and Emmanuel Pahud, as well as with a number of string quartets. He regularly tours the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Australia as a solo recitalist, chamber musician, and concerto soloist who has performed more than 30 concertos with dozens of orchestras. He has given numerous world premieres and worked closely with composers including John Adams, Kenji Bunch, Gabriela Lena Frank, John Harbison, Jennifer Higdon, George Rochberg, Robert Sierra, John Williams, and John Zorn. John took top prizes at both the Leschetizky and Joanna Hodges international piano competitions, among many others. In addition, Novacek has arranged for The Three Tenors, Dame Kiri Te Kanawa, and pop diva Diana Ross, and served stints as assistant pianist-arranger to Hollywood legends Lalo Schifrin and John Williams.

John Novacek’s original compositions have been widely performed and frequently recorded by major international soloists and ensembles. He has recorded over 35 CDs, encompassing solo and chamber music by most major composers from Bach to Bartok, as well as many contemporary and original scores under numerous labels and recording studios. He has performed in major venues around the world including New York’s Carnegie Hall, London’s Wigmore Hall and Barbican Centre, and Tokyo’s Suntory, Opera City and Bunkamura Halls. He is a frequent guest at festivals in the US and abroad.

Novacek is a Steinway Artist. In 2022, he was appointed to the Piano and Collaborative Piano faculty of The Mannes School of Music at The New School’s College of Performing Arts in New York City.

