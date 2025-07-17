Relocity and AltoVita Partner to Revolutionize the End-to-End Housing Experience for Global Talent

Relocity and AltoVita team up to deliver AI-powered, seamless global relocation with curated, vetted housing and an enhanced employee experience.

This integration is a game-changer, elevating the end-to-end housing experience from a simple logistical task to a strategic first step in an employee's new life.” — William Taylor, Senior Vice President of Business Development at Relocity

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Relocity , the leading provider of AI-powered relocation technology, has announced a strategic partnership with AltoVita , a multi- award winning corporate accommodation solution for extended stay and relocation. The collaboration integrates AltoVita’s global temporary housing inventory of 7 million vetted housing options and booking technology directly into Relocity One and Relocity Guide, offering a frictionless, end-to-end experience for relocating employees.“Relocity is thrilled to partner with AltoVita, a true leader in the corporate housing space,” said William Taylor, Senior Vice-President, Business Development at Relocity. “This integration is a game-changer, elevating the end-to-end housing experience from a simple logistical task to a strategic first step in an employee's new life. By embedding AltoVita’s vetted inventory directly within our AI-powered platform, we’re not just providing a place to stay; we’re guiding employees to land where they truly belong, right from the start.”The integration addresses persistent industry challenges, such as:- Accessing curated and vetted housing options filtered through Relocity’s proprietary neighborhood and lifestyle data- Considering critical factors such as school districts, commute preferences, and long-term livability, all during the temporary housing selection phase- Avoiding the common pitfalls of “wrong neighborhood” moves that lead to dissatisfaction and costly transitions- Receiving timely, contextual information through AI-enhanced technology, eliminating the need for clunky pdf guides and email back-and-forthsInstead, users will benefit from a curated experience where booking temporary housing is guided by AI, location intelligence, and lifestyle relevance, right inside the digital relocation journey found within the Relocity app."This partnership with Relocity represents a powerful alignment of vision and values,” said Vivi Himmel, CEO & Co-founder at AltoVita. “We’re united by a shared commitment to innovation, a deep understanding of evolving employee needs, and a human-centric approach to global mobility. By actively embedding our technologies into our clients’ ecosystems and fostering purposeful synergy, integration, and combined operation, we’re shaping a seamless journey for employees, one that is smarter, more intuitive, and genuinely supportive at every step."This partnership is part of both companies’ larger commitment to technology-driven innovation in global talent mobility through a more integrated partner ecosystem for modern global mobility programs.About RelocityRelocity is the leading technology solution for talent mobility — helping global organizations relocate employees with ease and personalization. By combining AI-powered platforms, data-driven insights, and high-touch human support, Relocity delivers seamless, tailored experiences for every type of move - domestic, international, managed, and lump sum. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies and fast-scaling innovators alike, Relocity is redefining how the world’s leading employers attract, relocate, and retain top talent.About AltoVitaAltoVita powers the corporate accommodations sector with enterprise-grade technology that delivers smart, safe, and sustainable accommodation. Backed by leading VCs and trusted by Fortune 500 companies, AltoVita’s accommodation platform streamlines the end-to-end booking process, offering businesses a seamless, efficient way to manage stays worldwide. With a global network of 7 million pre-vetted properties, the platform ensures a consistent, high-quality experience for business travelers and assignees around the world.

