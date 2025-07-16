Distraction-Free Schools: Governor Hochul and New York City Public Schools Chancellor Aviles-Ramos Highlight Smartphone Restrictions in Nation’s Largest School System Starting This Fall

Council of School Supervisors and Administrators President Henry D. Rubio said, “Our school leaders know firsthand how excessive cell phone use can disrupt learning and impact student well-being. Governor Hochul’s commitment to a distraction-free school day is a powerful step forward, and we’re grateful that she and Chancellor Aviles-Ramos are engaging all stakeholders in shaping how this policy will be implemented. We know the success of this initiative will depend on thoughtful planning, consistent protocols, and the resources needed to support our schools, especially larger campuses with more complex needs. If we get the rollout right, balancing the need for focus during the day with peace of mind after school and in emergencies, then we have the opportunity to create a safer and more connected school experience for every student.”

New York City Public Schools Chief of Safety and Prevention Partnerships Mark Rampersant said, “As Chief of Safety and Prevention Partnerships at New York City Public Schools, I have seen firsthand the impact student cell phone use in our schools can have on not just their mental health, but their physical safety as well. I’ve also seen the impact that cell phone collection has on culture and climate in schools – increased engagement between students, better mental health outcomes, and more focused classrooms. By crafting policy in partnership with our community, as demonstrated today, we are working together to build a safer and healthier schools experience for our kids.”

This new requirement will take place in the 2025-26 School Year and applies to all schools in public school districts, as well as charter schools and Boards of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES).

Governor Hochul’s cellphone policy creates a statewide standard for distraction-free schools in New York including:

Prohibits unsanctioned use of smartphones and other internet-enabled personal devices on school grounds in K-12 schools for the entire school day (from “bell to bell”), including classroom time and other settings like lunch and study hall periods

Allows schools to develop their own plans for storing smartphones during the day — giving administrators and teachers the flexibility to do what works best for their buildings and students

Secures $13.5 million in funding to be made available for schools that need assistance in purchasing storage solutions to help them go distraction-free

Requires schools to give parents a way to contact their kids during the day when necessary

Requires teachers, parents and students to be consulted in developing the local policy

Prevents inequitable discipline

Governor Hochul’s policy clarifies that students will have authorized access to simple cellphones without internet capability, as well as internet-enabled devices officially provided by their school for classroom instruction, such as laptops or tablets used as part of lesson plans.

Additionally, the Governor’s policy includes several exemptions to smartphone restrictions, including for students who require access to an internet-enabled device to manage a medical condition, where required by a student's Individualized Education Program (IEP), for academic purposes, or for other legitimate purposes, such as translation, family caregiving and emergencies.