Rolls-Royce expands Aiken County manufacturing operations

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Rolls-Royce Solutions America Inc. (Rolls-Royce), a provider of off-highway engines and complete power generation systems, today announced it is expanding its mtu engine manufacturing operations in Aiken County. The company’s $75 million investment will create 60 new jobs.

With more than 110 years of experience, Rolls-Royce’s Power Systems division manufactures and services propulsion engines and energy systems under the mtu brand. The company’s products include high-speed combustion engines and emergency power systems used in data centers, hospitals, universities and municipalities.

Located at 660 Bettis Academy Road in Graniteville, the two-phase facility expansion will accommodate increased production volume for Rolls-Royce's mtu Series 4000 engines to meet growing demand for backup power in the data center industry.

Construction is set to begin in the first quarter of 2026, with expanded operations expected to be online in July 2027. Individuals interested in joining the Rolls-Royce team should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project.

QUOTES

“Today’s announcement underscores Rolls-Royce’s commitment to the U.S. market and demonstrates our robust manufacturing capabilities. We are proud to support America’s growing demand for reliable, domestically made energy systems that strengthen our nation’s energy independence and security. With more than half the world’s hyperscale data centers located here in the U.S., this will continue to be a key growth market for many years to come.” -Rolls-Royce North America CEO Adam Riddle

“Rolls-Royce Solutions America Inc.’s expansion in Aiken County further positions South Carolina as a leader in advanced manufacturing. This investment and the 60 jobs it will bring represent a big win for the community, and we are proud of the success Rolls-Royce has found in our state.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Today’s announcement reinforces Rolls-Royce Solutions America Inc.’s commitment to doing business in South Carolina and contributing to our world-class manufacturing base. We are excited to celebrate Rolls-Royce’s ongoing growth and $75 million expansion in Aiken County.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“I’m pleased that Rolls-Royce is announcing this critical expansion at its Sage Mill Industrial Park location. The investment of $75 million and 60 new jobs is a welcome addition to Aiken County’s industrial base. Rolls-Royce is an outstanding corporate citizen, and the Aiken County Council is glad that we’re maintaining our healthy manufacturing environment.” -Aiken County Council Chairman Gary Bunker

“We congratulate Rolls-Royce on this exciting $75 million expansion of their Aiken County facilities. For 15 years, they’ve been a vital part of our region’s growth, and this new investment — bringing 60 high-quality jobs — underscores their continued leadership in supporting the rapidly growing demand for backup power in the global data center industry.” -Western SC Economic Development Partnership Board Chairman Gary Stooksbury