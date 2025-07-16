Brawo USA, Inc. expands Laurens County operations

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Brawo USA, Inc. (Brawo USA), part of Brawo Group and the Holding Umberto Gnutti (HUG) Group, global leaders in the brass and non-ferrous metals industry, today announced a $23.2 million expansion of its Laurens County operations. The investment will create 24 new jobs.

Brawo USA specializes in the forging and precision machining of brass and other non-ferrous metals, supplying key components for valves and fittings in the plumbing, gas and industrial sectors.

Located at 499 Hunter Industrial Park Road in Laurens, the company will add 30,000 square feet to its existing facility and invest in updated machinery and advanced manufacturing equipment. This expansion will increase production capacity, enhance technological capabilities and strengthen Brawo Group’s footprint in the North American market.

Operations are expected to be online in 2026. Individuals interested in joining the Brawo USA team should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project. The council also awarded a $250,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to Laurens County to assist with the costs of building improvements.

QUOTES

“This expansion is a testament to our long-term commitment to Laurens County and to strengthening the U.S. manufacturing footprint of Brawo Group. We are investing not only in equipment, but in people, skills and the future of our industry.” -Brawo USA General Manager Silvio Fappani

“Brawo USA’s expansion announcement is a clear indication of the company’s confidence in Laurens County and South Carolina. This $23.2 million investment will add to the strength of our state’s thriving manufacturing industry and have a significant impact in the Laurens County community.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“South Carolina has the robust economy to support the continued growth and success of manufacturing companies like Brawo USA. We are proud to see the company reaffirming its commitment to Laurens County with this expansion and celebrate Brawo USA’s legacy in our state.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Laurens County continues to be a place where business not only locates but thrives for years to come, as evidenced by Brawo USA’s new expansion. Brawo USA has been a longtime partner in our community, and we are excited about their new chapter. We wish them much success as they continue to grow.” -Laurens County Council Chairman Jeff Carroll