WDE Seeks Public Comment on Chapter 49 Mental Health Service Grants

The Wyoming Department of Education is seeking public comment on the proposed Chapter 49 Mental Health Service Grants. Submit public comment online or via email to trent.carroll@wyo.gov until 11:59 p.m. on September 1.

See the public comment form to view the statement of reasons for the changes and the strike and underline versions of the rule sets. All public comments will be recorded verbatim on the Secretary of State website, including the submitter’s name and city of residence, as part of the rules promulgation process.

– END –

Media Contact:

Linda Finnerty, Chief Communications Officer

307-777-2053

linda.finnerty@wyo.gov