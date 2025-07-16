U.S.14 closed due to rock and mud slides

Sheridan, Wyo. - The Wyoming Department of Transportation has closed US14 from Dayton west to the brake check station due to a debris flow throughout the burn area along the face of the mountain.

A debris flow is a rapid and destructive event where a mixture of loose soil, rock, organic matter, and water, triggered by rainfall today has flowed downslope and onto the road, burying it under a mass of trees, mud, rocks, and other debris.

WYDOT maintenance crews and the Wyoming Highway Patrol are on scene evaluating the damage and have begun cleanup efforts.

The opening time is unknown.

Photos below show two locations where debris flow has impacted US 14.