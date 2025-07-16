Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,876 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,023 in the last 365 days.

U.S.14 closed due to rock and mud slides

Sheridan, Wyo.  -  The Wyoming Department of Transportation has closed US14 from Dayton west to the brake check station due to a debris flow throughout the burn area along the face of the mountain. 

A debris flow is a rapid and destructive event where a mixture of loose soil, rock, organic matter, and water, triggered by rainfall today has flowed downslope and onto the road, burying it under a mass of trees, mud, rocks, and other debris. 

WYDOT maintenance crews and the Wyoming Highway Patrol are on scene evaluating the damage and have begun cleanup efforts.

The opening time is unknown. 

 

 

 Photos below show two locations where debris flow has impacted US 14.  

US14 Rock Slide.jpeg

 

US14 Rock Slide 2.jpeg

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

U.S.14 closed due to rock and mud slides

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more