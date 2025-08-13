Wyoming Aeronautics Commission to meet August 19

The Wyoming Aeronautics Commission will meet via videoconference for its regular business meeting on Tuesday, August 19, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. The purpose of the business meeting is to address and vote upon, when appropriate, the topics on the attached meeting agenda.

To join the meeting or to view the meeting materials, visit the Aeronautics website and click on the corresponding hyperlink. You can also call the Commission Secretary at (307) 777-4015.