I-80 work west of Green River work will cause on and off ramp closures

GREEN RIVER, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from Acme Concrete Paving, Inc., are continuing with concrete pavement repairs on Interstate 80 between mile marker 83 and 86 and at the Covered Wagon Interchange.

Beginning Monday, August 18, the eastbound on and off ramps at Exit 85 at the Covered Wagon Interchange will close for joint seal work. The work and closure will last two days.

Beginning Monday, August 25, the westbound on and off ramps at Exit 85 at the Covered Wagon Interchange will close for joint seal work. The work and closure will last two days.

“The joint sawing and sealing work generates concrete slurry which needs time to dry and be broomed off before carrying traffic. This is why you may see the closures, but no construction activity going on,” said WYDOT project engineer Brad Baxter.

The connector road between I-80 and Wyoming State Highway 374, Jamestown Road, will remain open, but will also have ongoing work during this time. Traffic will be controlled by localized flaggers. Interstate drivers wishing to access Love’s truck stop from I-80, both eastbound and westbound, are encouraged to use Exit 83. Local drivers should expect continued work at the interchange and expect to see roadside flaggers with minimal delays.

Unpredictable weather and other variables may necessitate last-minute changes to the plans. WYDOT remains committed to updating the public with timely information.

Work began this summer on the concrete pavement rehabilitation project between mile marker 83 and 86 in both the eastbound and westbound lanes on the west side of Green River. Travelers will see single lane closures in each direction and should expect reduced speeds of 45 mph at intermittent locations throughout the project limits. The work will include concrete slab replacement, smoothness grinding and resealing concrete joints. The completion date for this work is October 31, 2025. The contractor is Acme Concrete Paving, Inc. out of Spokane, WA.

