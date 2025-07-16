Palmetto Moon’s 50th Store Grand Opening Set for July 26 at Pier Park North

Reaching our 50th store is an incredible milestone, and we’re proud to celebrate it right here in Panama City Beach.” — John Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of Palmetto Moon

PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Palmetto Moon is officially counting down the days until the Grand Opening of its 50th store, and the team is pulling out all the stops to make it a celebration to remember. The doors open Saturday, July 26, 2025, at Pier Park North (15500 Panama City Beach Pkwy, Unit 740)—and shoppers can expect a full day of giveaways, beach-town energy, and family-friendly fun.This highly anticipated event is the latest milestone in Palmetto Moon’s expansion across the Florida Panhandle, coming hot on the heels of the brand’s lively Destin debut just weeks ago. Known for bringing together top brands, local pride, and best-in-class service, Palmetto Moon is thrilled to officially join the Panama City Beach community.The Grand Opening kicks off at 10 a.m., with the first 200 shoppers who make a qualifying $50 purchase receiving a FREE custom YETI 20 oz. tumbler. From there, the fun keeps flowing with Spin-to-Win prizes every 30 minutes, hourly grand prize drawings—including the fan-favorite YETI Tundra Haul cooler—and special giveaways into the afternoon. Guests can enjoy sweet treats, in-store exclusives, and a chance to celebrate this milestone with the Palmetto Moon crew.Guests are encouraged to RSVP and follow along on the official Facebook Event Page for all the latest updates, sneak peeks, and opening day excitement.As part of the festivities, Palmetto Moon is highlighting its Palmetto Perks loyalty program. New members who text PMOON53 to 578-277 will unlock rewards and be entered to win 1,000 Perks Points (a $75 value)—with one lucky winner selected by phone just before opening day.“Reaching our 50th store is an incredible milestone, and we’re proud to celebrate it right here in Panama City Beach,” said John Thomas, CEO of Palmetto Moon. “From our first kiosk in Charleston to now serving customers across eight states, it’s been an amazing journey. Pier Park North gives us a chance to connect with both locals and vacationers in one of Florida’s most vibrant communities, and we’re excited to keep building on that momentum.”Inside, shoppers will find a collection of coastal favorites and Southern lifestyle staples. From names like YETI, Simply Southern, Stanley, Local Boy, Vineyard Vines, Free People Movement, Southern Marsh, Old Row, Hey Dude, and Chubbies, to exclusive Florida Gators collegiate gear, locally inspired gifts, and custom Palmetto Moon products, the store is stocked with something for everyone.Founded in Charleston, South Carolina in 2002, Palmetto Moon has grown from a single mall kiosk into a beloved Southern retailer with stores in eight states, including South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Alabama, Kentucky, and Mississippi. The PCB location is the company’s fifth store in Florida and part of a growing presence across the Sunshine State.Palmetto Moon is currently hiring part-time and full-time team members at its Panama City Beach store. New hires can start immediately and enjoy great benefits, including a flexible schedule, 25% employee discount, competitive pay—and a $300 sign-on bonus. To apply, visit: www.palmettomoononline.com/pages/join-our-crew To follow all things Palmetto Moon and stay in the loop on Panama City Beach updates:Instagram: @palmettomoonFacebook: Palmetto MoonTikTok: @palmettomoononline

