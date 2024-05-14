HMS Software Celebrates Its 40th Anniversary

Since 1984, HMS has become a recognized thought leader in timesheet and project time management systems. HMS is proud to announce its 40th birthday!

We feel celebrating our 40th anniversary is no small accomplishment. I would have never guessed back in 1984 that we’d be sitting here having this conversation in 2024!” — Christopher Vandersluis

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HMS Software, a leading worldwide provider of enterprise timesheet and project management systems, has announced that it is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. The Montreal-based company continues to specialize in timesheet and project systems.

HMS started as a consulting firm specializing in the then-new supply and deployment of project scheduling systems. The market for computer-based project scheduling and tracking software was nascent but even then there was a rapidly growing demand for these systems to become widely accepted. HMS established itself first as a Canadian-based expert in enterprise project management systems for mid- to large-sized organizations.

In 1994, the company transformed itself into a publisher of project-based timesheet systems designed for a world-wide market with the release of TimeControl, a multi-function timesheet.

“We had demands for a corporate timesheet that would integrate both with project scheduling tools and with Finance systems,” explains Vandersluis. “That put us into a niche that HMS still benefits from today. Our first TimeControl clients were Philips and Canadair (now Bombardier) but the number of clients expanded rapidly from there.”

TimeControl propelled HMS into an internationally recognized publisher of enterprise systems. It includes clients in Canada, the US, Europe, the UK, Australia, Asia and the Middle East.

TimeControl’s success is driven by its multi-functional approach. As a project-based system, it is capable of linking to project management tools such as Primavera, Microsoft Project, BrightWork, InEight and Contruent for which it includes pre-built integration. As a timesheet with a financial and auditable architecture and design it is also able to integrate to Payroll and HR systems such as ADP and Finance ERP systems such as SAP, Oracle NetSuite and Microsoft Dynamics.

The flexibility combined with the auditability of TimeControl’s underlying design is what continues to make it relevant and to drive the business ever larger. 2023 was another record year of growth for the company.

Despite being around for now 40 years, HMS continues to innovate as it expands. TimeControl now includes multiple editions, each with their own advantages. TimeControl Online is available as an in-the-cloud subscription. TimeControl Industrial Online with Crew Timesheets and Material/Equipment management is also available as an in-the-cloud subscription. TimeControl continues to be sold as an on-premise license with all the functionality of both Online and on-premise remaining supported in both. TimeControl Industrial also continues to be sold as an on-premise license. The newest edition to the TimeControl family is TimeControl Project which is available on a subscription basis.

When asked about the future, Vandersluis seems upbeat. "It’s been 40 years but we don’t see things slowing down for HMS,” he says. “Yes, the economy is sometimes strong and sometimes challenged but in both those times there are opportunities to work with companies who need both project management and personnel tracking. We are looking forward to many more years of growth at HMS."

About TimeControl

TimeControl was originally released in 1994. It was immediately successful in the project management sector and today is recognized not only as a project management solution, but also as an enterprise timesheet solution in use by companies worldwide. TimeControl is designed as a multipurpose timesheet able to serve the needs of both Finance and Project Management simultaneously. It includes features such as a multi-browser, multi-device interface, a PC and mobile interface, vacation approvals, executive dashboards, extensive approval functionality, flexible reporting and links to project management and corporate systems which makes the timesheet product ideally suited for integration with existing systems in any organization. TimeControl’s flexibility allows it to be deployed for use as a time and attendance, time and billing, project tracking and flex-time system. TimeControl and TimeControl Industrial are available both as an on-line subscription in the Cloud and for purchase for an on-premises installation. TimeControl Project is a premium version of the TimeControl Online and TimeControl Industrial Online subscription service in the cloud.

About HMS Software

Based in Montreal, Canada with additional offices in Toronto, HMS Software has been a leading provider of project management and enterprise timesheet systems and services since 1984. HMS Software's first customized timesheet application was written in 1984. With the launch of TimeControl as a commercial application in 1994, HMS Software began servicing clients worldwide.

HMS Software's client list reads like a who's who of business. It includes It includes AMD, Azuria Water Solutions, CANAM, CAE, CRIM, EXFO, Foster Wheeler, Gunnison, Interpol, Kelly Services, the Government of Quebec, Pontoon Solutions, Progress Rail, Reebok-CCM, Rolls Royce, Sandoz, SEFA, Volvo Novabus, Zoetis. and hundreds of others.

