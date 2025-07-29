OnPage Integrates with Salesforce Flow, Enabling Smarter, Faster Response

The new integration delivers persistent alerting directly from Salesforce Flow, speeding response, improving customer experience and reducing missed sales

WALTHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OnPage Corporation, a provider of an advanced, secure critical communication and collaboration platform that ensures urgent alerts are never missed, today announced that its Critical Alert Management platform now integrates with Salesforce Flow, extending real-time, persistent alerting capabilities to IT, customer service, operations and sales teams. This integration ensures that time-sensitive CRM and operational events trigger immediate mobile alerts and escalations, empowering organizations to respond faster, prevent revenue loss and deliver superior experiences.

“Our new integration with Salesforce Flow underscores OnPage’s mission to bring timely, reliable alerting to every function that depends on responsiveness,” said Judit Sharon, CEO at OnPage Corporation. “Whether it’s a high-value lead, an escalated service case or a critical IT event, our integration ensures the right people are mobilized instantly, no matter where they are.”

Salesforce Flow enables businesses to automate multi-step processes across sales, service and technical operations with clicks, not code. By layering OnPage’s intelligent alerting and escalation features, organizations can make these automated workflows actionable, ensuring critical events are not only tracked but resolved.

Key benefits of the integration include:

Persistent Alerting: High-priority Salesforce events are immediately converted into OnPage alerts that override silent mode and Do Not Disturb (DND) settings, persisting until acknowledged to ensure urgent issues always reach the right person at the right time. To enhance the user experience without compromising urgency, OnPage now offers "Gentle High Priority Alerts,” a new feature that initiates notifications with a softer, customizable tone for a specific number of repetitions. If left unacknowledged, the alert escalates to the standard high-priority tone, striking a balance between user comfort and the immediacy required for time-sensitive communications.

Flexible On-Call Management: OnPage’s powerful on-call scheduling system ensures that critical alerts from Salesforce are delivered to the right person at the right time based on real-time availability, predefined roles and escalation policies. Teams can easily manage and update their schedules directly within the OnPage platform, accessible via both mobile and web apps. Whether adjusting shifts, swapping responsibilities or reviewing coverage, the intuitive interface supports seamless updates on the fly. This ensures uninterrupted 24/7 alerts and eliminates the risk of missed incidents due to scheduling gaps.

Automated Escalations: When support cases demand immediate attention, OnPage’s intelligent escalation policies automatically route the alert to the next available team member, ensuring that no alert is missed, and no customer is left waiting.

Multi-Channel Notifications: Alerts generated in Salesforce are instantly delivered via audible push notifications, SMS, email and voice calls, ensuring that team members are reachable across their preferred communication method.

Bi-Directional Synchronization: Updates made in OnPage, such as acknowledgements and resolutions, are automatically reflected in the corresponding ticket within Salesforce. This seamless two-way sync ensures that both platforms remain fully aligned, maintaining accurate, up-to-date records and eliminating the need for manual data entry.

Post-Incident Analysis: Monitor incident progress in real time and leverage post-incident reports to identify actionable trends, improve workflows and enhance overall response performance.

“This integration elevates Salesforce Flow into a real-time response engine for teams across the enterprise,” said Sharon. "It's a natural fit for fast-moving sales teams, customer success leaders, service operations and IT teams who need to keep pace with today’s demands.”

For more information about OnPage and its Salesforce Flow integration, visit https://www.onpage.com/onpage-salesforce-integration/.

About OnPage

OnPage Corporation empowers healthcare organizations and IT teams to significantly improve their event detection and response with an advanced, secure critical communication and collaboration platform. By unifying automation, secure messaging, collaboration and real-time analytical insights, OnPage’s purpose-built platform supports complex workflows with unmatched precision and ensures that urgent alerts are never missed. For healthcare organizations, OnPage offers an all-in-one, HIPAA-compliant clinical communication platform designed to accelerate response times, improve coordination, enhance patient outcomes and reduce risks. For IT teams, OnPage provides an automated incident alert management and on-call scheduling platform, streamlining incident response by delivering persistent, real-time alerts to the right on-call engineers, reducing mean time to resolution and boosting operational efficiency. OnPage's solutions are widely adopted across various industries, including healthcare, IT and managed services, manufacturing and field services. Founded in 2011, OnPage is certified as a Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Center for Women & Enterprise, a regional partner of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council, and actively champions women-owned businesses to drive impactful change. For more information, visit https://www.onpage.com.

