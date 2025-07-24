Senior Helpers Opens Doors in Elk Grove

Senior Helpers Logo Senior Helpers Caregiver Caregiver at Senior Helpers

ELK GROVE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Senior Helpers , the nation’s premier provider of in-home senior care services, is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest location in Elk Grove.The location, owned and operated by Narendra Prasad, began serving the community on July 14, 2025. Narendra Prasad is a retired U.S. Army veteran with over 20 years of honorable service, including historic roles as the first Fijian-born officer to command American forces in a combat zone and serve at the Pentagon. Since retiring in 2018, he has remained active in his community and is now channeling his lifelong commitment to service into his new role as the owner of Senior Helpers of Elk Grove. Through Senior Helpers of Elk Grove, they’ll offer an array of services to help people age comfortably and safely in their homes—from assistance with daily activities to specialized care for chronic diseases.“Senior Helpers not only has superior technology but exceptional care plan programs to assist in improving the lives of the elderly. Their focus is to help seniors live safely, independently, and comfortably in their own homes.” – Narendra PrasadSenior Helpers is known nationwide for its dependable, consistent, and affordable non-medical senior care services. The company’s highly trained and rigorously screened caregivers are dedicated to providing compassionate care while preserving the dignity and independence of their clients. Senior Helpers is also nationally recognized as a top workplace for caregivers.A proud husband and father to a son on the autism spectrum, Narendra is driven by his deep belief in compassion, dignity, and selfless service. His decision to open a senior care business stems from both a personal desire to honor his parents and a larger mission to help older adults maintain independence and quality of life—one act of kindness at a time.“Our vision is to cultivate an age-friendly community where every elder feels valued, connected, and empowered to live with dignity, purpose, and joy. This passion translates to fostering meaningful relationships with seniors, ensuring their voices are heard, and supporting their ability to remain active and engaged members of the community.” – Narendra PrasadSenior Helpers of Elk Grove offers the exclusive LIFE Profile program—a data-driven assessment tool designed to reduce hospitalizations and support aging in place. Caregivers also receive training through the Senior Gemsprogram for Alzheimer’s and dementia care, developed in collaboration with dementia care expert Teepa Snow. Additional specialized programs are available for Parkinson’s care, transitional care, surgery assistance, and veteran care.“Narendra is the ideal Senior Helpers franchisee,” says Peter Ross, CEO and Co-Founder of Senior Helpers. “His passion for helping the senior and veteran populations makes him a perfect candidate for us. We’re excited to see his business grow and more Elk Grove residents experience the compassionate care Senior Helpers provides.”Senior Helpers of Elk Grove is located at 8351 Elk Grove Blvd, Elk Grove, CA 95758.To contact the office, call (916) 818-1765 or visit https://www.seniorhelpers.com/ca/elk-grove/ To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit https://www.seniorhelpersfranchise.com/ About Senior HelpersSenior Helpersis the nation’s premier provider of in-home senior services, offering specialized care for individuals with Alzheimer’s, dementia, and Parkinson’s, as well as personal and companion care for those needing daily support. Founded in 2002 with the mission to help seniors age with dignity, the company has hundreds of franchised and company-owned locations that have cared for tens of thousands of seniors. Senior Helpers is owned by Advocate Health, one of the nation’s largest health systems. Learn more at https://www.seniorhelpers.com

