More Than a Job Site: Construction Corps Builds with Mentorship, Integrity, and Heart

Construction Corps Logo Matt Thompson Serena Lorien George Thompson

I love working at Construction Corps. We help each other grow.” — George Thompson

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an industry known for fast turnarounds and cutting corners, Construction Corps has taken a different path—one rooted in trust, mentorship, and a culture of care that starts at the top.Founded by Matt Thompson , led in partnership with VP Serena Lorien , and supported on the ground by Lead Foreman George Thompson, Construction Corps is more than just a licensed General Contracting company—it’s a team united by shared values and a clear mission: to build with purpose and integrity.Serena explains it clearly:“There’s a carelessness in this industry. People cut corners to make more money. We don’t, in fact the majority of the time we go above and beyond what is required just because it is better to do so. There’s a humanity to how we operate because we care deeply about both our team members and our clients. We also make it a comfortable and respectful work environment.”Matt brings decades of leadership and hands-on experience with an unmatched attention to detail, overseeing every Design and Build as if it were his own home. His strength lies in his knowledge, vision, strategy, and high-level execution, while Serena’s natural leadership shines in team development, quality control, and ensuring a strong company culture.George, with over 30 years of field experience, serves as a mentor and stabilizing influence. He’s admired not just for his skill, but for how he carries himself—with calmness, consistency, and heart.“George provides stability and mentorship,” Matt says. “But so does Serena. So does our whole leadership team. That’s what makes Construction Corps different—everyone is invested in growth and excellence.”Together, the leadership team upholds the core values Construction Corps is known for:• Permit-ready construction plans (blueprints)• DesignBuild services• Custom remodels & renovations• A people-first work cultureGeorge adds, “I love working at Construction Corps. We help each other grow.”Licensed in both Florida and California, Construction Corps continues to expand, building not just homes and commercial spaces—but a company culture that clients and employees are proud to be part of.To schedule a consultation or learn more, visit www.constructioncorps.com or call 727-999-1855.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.