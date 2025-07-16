i89N On ramp from i189

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

State Police Williston

News Release - Roadway / Traffic Notification

This is a notification that on the i89 Northbound on-ramp from i189E will have heavy traffic due to a motor vehicle crash.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

