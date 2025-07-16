Submit Release
RE: i89N On ramp from i189

The roadway is now clear

 

From: Gomes, Cullen via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Wednesday, July 16, 2025 7:47 AM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

State Police Williston

 

News Release - Roadway / Traffic Notification

 

This is a notification that on the i89 Northbound on-ramp from i189E will have heavy traffic due to a motor vehicle crash.

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

 

Thanks,

Cullen Gomes

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II

Vermont State Police Williston PSAP

3294 St. George RD Williston VT 05495

Phone 802.878.7111

PSAP FAX 802.878.3173

 

